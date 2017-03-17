Teen pleads guilty to burglary, arson in massive Lockport fire

By & 25 minutes ago

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty in Niagara County Family Court as part of a plea deal related to a massive recycling plant fire in Lockport that killed his teenage friend.

Lockport teen Joseph Phillips died in the HTI fire set in August 2016.
Credit Facebook

The 14-year-old is not being named due to his age. He pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and fourth-degree arson in connection with a massive fire last August at that killed his friend, 14-year-old Joseph Phillips.

Phillips was reported missing shortly after flames broke out at High Tread International. The fire continued for several more days, burning a large supply of crumb rubber inside the large facility and some asbestos in older buildings. Phillips' body was found in the early evening of August 12.

The unnamed 14-year-old in court Thursday was originally accused of criminally negligent homicide and nine other charges, which were dismissed in exchange for the burglary and arson charges.

The teen is expected to be back in court Friday morning, when more surveillance video from the fire will be reviewed.

Tags: 
Lockport
Fire
Niagara County
Joseph Phillips
HTI

Related Content

Body found in Lockport fire identified as missing teen

By Michael Mroziak Aug 19, 2016
Facebook/Joseph Phillips-Morales

Lockport Police are confirming that the body found last week in a massive tire recycling plant fire is that of 14-year-old Joe Phillps.

Massive Lockport fire where teen died deemed arson

By Associated Press Sep 8, 2016

Authorities confirm a fire that tore through a Lockport tire recycling plant earlier this month was intentionally set. Lockport mayor Anne McCaffrey announced Wednesday that the official cause of the blaze is arson.

Some 200 families neighboring huge Lockport fire evacuated

By , & Aug 10, 2016
WBFO's Marian Hetherly

Firefighters continued to battle a huge blaze at a tire recycling operation in Lockport which was "contained" as of early Thursday afternoon. City officials said they would determine later in the day whether evacuated residents could return home. Stopping short of confirming it, police acknowledged they are aware of reports of a missing person who may have been on the fire scene.

Lockport tire fire continues to smolder with lingering concerns

By , & Aug 12, 2016
WBFO's Marian Hetherly

Day 3 of the tire fire at High Tread International in Lockport. Here's a summary of the latest news from Niagara County: