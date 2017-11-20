Teenage daughter, boyfriend accused of murdering father

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Alexandria Heath, 17, and Romaine Jirdon, 19 - both of Buffalo - have been arraigned in Buffalo City Court on a charge of murder in the second degree.

They are accused of murdering Alexandria’s father, Thomas Heath, 58, of Buffalo. Authorities allege the couple beat and stabbed the victim in their West Ferry home on the night of November 17.

Both pleaded not guilty and were remanded to jail without bail. A Felony Hearing is scheduled for November 22. If convicted, Heath and Jirdon face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.