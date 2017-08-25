Theater Talk: 25 year party, ASI question, Torn Space, Brazen Faced Varlets, Stratford Festival

The date has been set and you're invited! WNED|WBFO will be hosting a party on Monday night, November 6, 2017 in honor of Anthony Chase and WBFO's weekly Theater Talk, on the air, continuously, for 25 years.

This week's Theater Talk as aired 8/25/2017.

Other topics of conversation this week include a somewhat enigmatic Buffalo News item concerning changes at Arts Services Initiative, a stunning Torn Space Theater Response Performance Festival featuring Slovak dancer Jaro Viňarský in BASTARD, a conversation with Brazen-Faced Varlets' Lara Haberberger about LA PUCELLE (Joan of Arc) with final performances this weekend (see below), and a recommendation to see THE BREATHING HOLE at Canada's Stratford Festival.

CLOSING

SHAKESPEARE'S LA PUCELLE, starring Stefanie Warnick. Aug 26 & 27 at 2. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (598-1585). Be sure to listen to the WBFO podcast with the director about this work.

TRAINWRECK, new musical based on the album by Boys Night Out. Through Aug 26, Fri & Sat at 9. Patchwork Theatre of Niagara, 1201 Pine Ave., Suite 104, Niagara Falls. Facebook.com/PatchworkNiagara

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

TEACH, free public reading of a new play by Donna Hoke, as part of Road Less Traveled's regional residency development program, starring Ben Michael Moran, Maura Nolan, Alejandro Gomez, Renee Landrigan, Jordan Levin. Aug 28 at 7. 15 E. Utica St.

CURTAIN UP "EARLY OPENINGS" (Note: ALL performances in Western New York on Curtain Up! Friday, September 15 start at 8:00 p.m. A number of shows are opening a day, a week, or two before then. Here's a selection.)

JOHN, play by Annie Baker, directed by David Oliver, starring Darleen Pickering Hummert, Priscilla Young Anker, Sara Kow Falcone, Adam Yellen. Sep 8-Oct 1, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 15 at 8). Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

PETER & THE STARCATCHER, play by Rick Elice, based on the novel by Dave Barry & Ridley Pearson, music by Wayne Barker, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Jacob Albarella, Anthony Alcocer, Bobby Cooke, Steve Copps, Kevin Craig, Philip Farugia, Renee Landrigan, Jordan Levin, Jesse Tiebor, Daniel Torres, Doug Weyand, Preston D. Williams. Sep 6-Oct 8, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 15 at 8). MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

THE PRODUCERS, musical by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan, directed by Lynne Kurdziel Formato, starring Norm Sham. Sep 8-Oct 1, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2 (Sep 15 at 8). Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

ROOMMATES, world premiere of a play by Mark Humphrey, presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Victor Morales, Michael J Starzynski, Brett Klaczyk. Sep 7-23, Thu-Sat at 8. The 330 Performance Space, 330 Amherst St. (697-0837). www.artofwny.org

9 TO 5, the musical, based on the movie, produced by Rocking Horse Productions, Sep 8-24, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 (Sep 15 at 8). Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, New York 14086 (683-1776) www.lancopera.org

SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS starring M.A.S.H.'s Loretta Swit with David Engel, Sep 14-17, Thu 7:30, Fri-Sat 8, Sun 2 710 Main St. (847-1410) www.sheas.org

KILLER RACK, THE FEMINIST HORROR MUSICAL COMEDY, Sep 14-Oct 7, Thu-Sat 7:30 (Sep 15 at 8) Alleyway Theatre 1 Curtain Up Alley (near Shea's) (852-2600) www.alleyway.com

adapted from "On the Boards" appearing in Artvoice 8/23/2017