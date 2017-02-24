Theater Talk: AFTER THE REVOLUTION will have you talking after you leave the JRT

Two excellent offerings this week include AFTER THE REVOLUTION, the second of the three Amy Herzog plays presented this season at by the Jewish Repertory Theatre at the JCC in Getzville and THE COLLECTION by Harold Pinter at Torn Space Theater on Fillmore near Paderewski. Both feature strong emotions, deal with secrets and felt betrayals, although the threats in the Herzog play are not as palpable as they are in the Pinter, where they hang like a miasma, affecting everyone.

Theater Talk for Friday February 24, 2017

OPENINGS THIS WEEK

BUFFALO QUICKIES, 26th annual celebration of new one-act plays, directed by Joyce Stilson, starring Kyle Baran, Stephanie Bax, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Christopher Standart, Becky Globus. Feb 23-Mar 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

THE EDGAR ALLAN POE SHOW, adapted and directed by L. Don Swartz, Chris Fire, Trey Wydysh, Joann V. Mis, Shelby Ebeling. Feb 23-Mar 5, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., N. Tonawanda (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com.

THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS, play by Paul Zindel presented by Niagara University Players, directed by Sabrina Kahwaty. Feb 24-26, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Leary Theatre, Clet Hall, NU campus (286-8685). www.niagara.edu/theatre

OTHER DESERT CITIES, play by Jon Robin Baitz presented by Aurora Players, directed by Tom Durham, starring Katie Buckler, Mary Eckstein, Kris Kielich, Mary Moebius, Rick Sweet. Feb 24-Mar 12, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2:30. Roycroft Pavilion in Hamlin Park, East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.org

STOP KISS, play by Diana Son presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Kelly Beuth, starring Brittany Germano, Jenny Gembka, John Profeta, Justin Fiordaliso, Brian Brown, Theresa DiMuro Wilber. Feb 23-Mar 18, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

ONGOING

AFTER THE REVOLUTION, play by Amy Herzog presented by The Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Lisa Ludwig, Tom Makar, David Marciniak, Adam Rath, Tina Rausa, Anne Roaldi, Bonnie Jean Taylor, Steve Vaughan. Through Mar 5, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

THE COLLECTION, drama by Harold Pinter presented by Torn Space Theater, directed by Dan Shanahan, starring Willie Judson, Stan Klimecko, Courtney Turner, Nicholas Bernard. Through Mar 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30, plus Mar 12 at 7:30. The Adam Mickiewicz Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. (812-5733). www.tornspacetheater.com

RING OF FIRE, THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH, presented by MusicalFare, directed by Michael Walline, starring Katie Clark, Steve Copps, Kevin Craig, Philip Farugia, Bob Mazierski, Theresa Quinn, Zak Ward, Maggie Zindle. Through Mar 5, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 7, Sun at 2. Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

SOPHISTICATED LADIES, musical by Duke Ellington directed by John Fredo, starring Cecelia Barron, Annette Christian, Dudney Joseph, Jr., London Lee, Katy Miner, Ben Michael Moran. Through Mar 5, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

CLOSING

CHARLOTTE’S WEB, based on the book by E.B. White adapted by Joseph Robinette presented by Theatre in the Mist, directed by Corey Bieber, starring Michael Giannini, Reagan Posey, Isaac Fesmire, November Reign Maziarz, Natalie Condino. Through Feb 26, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Stella Niagara Education Park, 4421 Lower River Rd., Lewiston. (1-877-856-0694) www.theatreinthemist.org

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED), comedy presented by Springville Center for the Arts, directed by Mike Kowal, starring Justin Chortie, Tim Musial, Cory Golabek. Through Feb 26, Thu-Sat at 8, Sun at 2 (no performance Feb 23). Carol Mongerson Theater, 37 North Buffalo St., Springville (592-9038).

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU, musical by Brian Hargrove and Barbara Anselmi presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Roger Paolini, starring Joey Bucheker, Todd Fuller, Gregory Gjurich, Bill Group, Adam Hayes, Sara Kovacsi, Pamela Rose Mangus, Mattthew Mooney, Mary Kate O’Connell, Emily Pici, Heather Reed, Rebecca Runge Dan Urtz. Through Feb 26, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

MOON OVER BUFFALO, comedy by Ken Ludwig, presented by Lancaster Regional Players, directed by Russ Wendel, starring Marc Ruffino, Catherine Burkhart, Rachel Wach, Gail Stengel, Trevor Dugan, Ryan Mulvihill, Suzie Hibbard, Ken Smyntek. Through Feb 26, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave, Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

HEAVEN CAN WAIT, comedy by Harry Segall, presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Brett Klaczyk, Michael Breen. Through Apr 9, most Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

TONY N’ TINA’S WEDDING, interactive comedy presented by Actors Anonymous Theatre Company, directed by Kevin Barwell, starring Karah Krajewski, Bill Kennedy, John Pirrone, Scot Kaitanowski, Justyn Harris, Curtis Rose, Peter Snodgrass, Jodi Cook, Dan Morris, Sean Farrell, Joe Schenkel. Through Feb 25, Fri & Sat at 7:15. Lancaster Country Club, 6061 Broadway St., Lancaster (633-4355).

UPCOMING SHOWS

THE DOCTOR IN SPITE OF HIMSELF, comedy by Molière adapted and directed by Aaron Moss, presented by Buffalo State Theater Department. Mar 2-11, Thu & Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8. Warren Enters Theatre, Upton Hall, college campus (878-3005).

RUMORS, farce by Neil Simon presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by M. Joseph Fratello, starring Dan Zerpa, Amy Feder, BrianTabak, Dianna Kolek, Chris Cummings, Lauren Brechtel, Dawn.Marcolini Newton. Mar 3-19, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

THE UNDERPANTS, comedy by Steve Martin presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, starring David C Mitchell, Candice Kogut, Pamela Rose Mangus, Ben Caldwell, Rich Kraemer, Michael J Starzynski. Mar 9-Apr 1, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837) www.artofwny.org

Theater Listings from "On the Boards." Artvoice (2/23/2017).