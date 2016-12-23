Theater Talk: August Wilson's FENCES with Denzel and Viola on the big screen

African American playwright August Wilson wrote a series of 10 plays, one for each decade of the 20th century, and finally one of them has become a major motion picture, schedule for wide release on December 25.

Directed by Denzel Washington (who played the lead role of Troy on Broadway) and written (both play and screenplay) by August Wilson, based on his Pulitzer Prize winning play FENCES, the film stars Washington, Viola Davis, Buffalo's own Stephen Henderson and others. Roughly modeled on Arthur Miller's DEATH OF A SALESMAN, set in 1950s Pittsburgh, FENCES is about a former Negro League player, now a garbage man, who is embittered that he didn't get his chance at the big leagues.

This week's Theater Talk

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

IT WAS A WONDERFUL LIFE, starring Loraine O’Donnell, John Fredo, Doug Crane, Jen Stafford, Mary Craig, Timothy Finnegan, Dudney Joseph, Annette Christian, Arianne Davidow, Griffin Kramer. Through December 27, Saturday & Sunday at 2. Held over, December 31 at 11 & 2. Forest Lawn Chapel, 1411 Delaware Ave. (332-2233).

UPCOMING

GROUNDED, a one woman play by George Brant, directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley, stars Aleks Malejs and runs January 6-22, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 and 7:30, Sundays at 2 at the Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com