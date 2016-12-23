Theater Talk: August Wilson's FENCES with Denzel and Viola on the big screen

African American playwright August Wilson wrote a series of 10 plays, one for each decade of the 20th century, and finally one of them has become a major motion picture, schedule for wide release on December 25.

Directed by Denzel Washington (who played the lead role of Troy on Broadway) and written (both play and screenplay) by August Wilson, based on his Pulitzer Prize winning play FENCES, the film stars Washington, Viola Davis, Buffalo's own Stephen Henderson and others. Roughly modeled on Arthur Miller's DEATH OF A SALESMAN, set in 1950s Pittsburgh, FENCES is about a former Negro League player, now a garbage man, who is embittered that he didn't get his chance at the big leagues.

Denzel Washington directed and stars along with Viola Davis in August Wilson's FENCES, opens in movie theaters for wide release on December 25.

