Theater Talk: "Compelling" performances at Road Less Traveled, Jewish Rep, and The Kavinoky

The Tony Award nominations are out, and Anthony is pleased to report that this year no London performances were nominated.

This blog is already spelled T-H-E-A-T-E-R (not "Theatre") and maybe now our American spelling will regain popularity. Of course, Western New York's version of the Tonys are the Arties, and starting this year WNED|WBFO is proud to announce that it will serve as the new presenter of the Artie Awards, which have recognized excellence in Buffalo theater since 1991. The 27th Annual Artie Awards will take place on Monday, June 5 at Shea’s 710 Theatre. Compelling performances on stages this week were seen at Road Less Traveled Productions in Donald Margulies' THE COUNTRY HOUSE, a somewhat Chekhovian drama about a family of actors behaving badly, some more than others, as well as at the Jewish Repertory Theatre, wrapping up their year dedicated to the plays of Amy Herzog. Anthony thought that THE GREAT GOD PAN was the most satisfying of all we've seen. And THE FATHER is a compelling drama at the Kavinoky, but only through May 14th. (Note: Playwright Donald Margulies can be seen in an "Actors' Studio" style discussion at Road Less Traveled, 500 Pearl Street, this Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.)

Theater Talk for May 5, 2017.

PROFESSIONAL THEATER OPENINGS

A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE play by Martin McDonagh presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Thomas LaChiusa, Nick Lama, Candice Kogut, Shabar Rouse. May 4-27, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837). www.artofwny.org

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!”, musical by Mo Willems and Deboraph Wicks LaPuma, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Michael Walline, starring Bobby Cooke, Arin Lee Dandes, Alexendria Watts, Jenny McCabe, Sara Mariole. May 6-Jun 3, Sat & Sun at 2, plus Jun 3 at 10:00 a.m. Allendale Theatre 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

KALAMAZOO, play by Michelle Kholos Brooks and Kelly Younger, directed by Sheila McCarthy, starring Betsy Bittar, Marc-Jon Filippone. May 4-27, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

THE OLD SETTLER, play by John Henry Redwood directed by Mary Craig, starring Debbi Davis, Johnny Rowe, Courtney Turner. May 5-28, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 4. Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. (884-2013). www.aaccbuffalo.org

THE OTHER MOZART, monodrama written and performed by Sylvia Milo, directed by Isaac Byrne. May 4-7, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Shea’s 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

ONGOING

THE CEMETERY CLUB, comedy by Ivan Menchell presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Sheila McCarthy, starring Anne Gayley, Joy Scime, Constance Caldwell, Rob Schwartz, Deborah A. Krygier. Through May 21, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

THE COUNTRY HOUSE, play by Donald Margulies, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Christian Brandjes, Kristen Tripp-Kelley, Chris Kelly, Peter Palmisano, Barbara Link Larou, Renee Landrigan. Through May 21, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE FATHER, drama by Florian Zeller, directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring David Lamb, Aleks Malejs, Christopher Evans, Kristin Bentley, Jenn Stafford, Adriano Gatto. Through May 14, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

THE GREAT GOD PAN, play by Amy Herzog presented by The Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Kelly Beuth, Jordan Louis Fischer, Darleen Pickering Hummert, Amelia Scinta, Steve Vaughan, Lisa Vitrano, Adam Yellen. Through May 21, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2 (4 instead of 2 on Apr 30). The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

I’M FINE, world premiere of the play written and directed by Neal Radice, starring Ray Boucher, Emily Yancey, James Cichocki, Joyce Stilson. Through May 13, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, musical by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Brandon Barry, Steve Copps, Jeffrey Coyle, Arianne Davidow, Joseph Donohue III, Brian McMahon, Andrew J. Reimers, Dave Siegfried. Through May 28, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

THE WINSLOW BOY, play by Terence Rattigan presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Brian Cavanagh, starring Collan Zimmerman, Robert Rutland, Pamela Rose Mangus, Kevin Craig, Kate LoConti, Ben Moran, Todd Benzin, Matt Witten. Through May 14, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

CLOSING

GIRLS ONLY – THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN, comedy by Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Through May 7, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2 & 6. Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

THE TRIAL OF TRAYVON MARTIN, new drama by Gary Earl Ross presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Kurt Schneiderman, starring Shawnell Tillery, Brian Brown, Rick Lattimer, Lawrence Rowswell, Leon Copeland, Jr., Kunji Rey, Brittany Bassett, VerNia Garvin, Michael Mottern. Through May 6, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

UPCOMING

NOODLES, comedy by L. Don Swartz, directed by DJ Swartz, starring Daniel Torres, Amanda Woomer-Limpert, Carolyn Woomer, Debby Koszelak Swartz, Chris Fire, Mark Woomer. May 11-21, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda. (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com

WICKED, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. May 17-Jun 4, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 1 & 6:30, plus May 18 at 1. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

CURRENT COLLEGE, COMMUNITY, AND OTHER PRODUCTIONS:

GODSPELL, musical by Stephen Schwartz directed by Kevin Leary, starring Kyle Baran, Timothy Goehrig, Adam Kluge, Kathleen Macari, Nathan Andrew Miller, Lisa Noelle Miller, Lorenzo Parnell, Heather Reed, Valerie Stevens, Chrissy Vogric-Hunnell. Through May 7, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

MY FAIR LADY, musical by Lerner & Loewe presented by UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Vincent O’Neill. Through May 7, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Drama Theatre, UB Center for the Arts, North Campus (645-ARTS) www.theatredance.buffalo.edu

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, musical presented by Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Carolyn Quigley. May 5-21, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3, plus May 20 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Road, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

