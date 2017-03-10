Theater Talk: Dramas take center stage this week

This week Theater Talk recommends STOP, KISS (Subversive Theatre at the Manny Fried Playhouse); A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at the Kavinoky Theatre with powerful performances by John Fredo, Debbie Pappas Sham, Renee Landrigan and others; and looks forward to a new play by Bryan Delaney, THE SEEDBED, which opens tonight at the Irish Classical Theatre.

Theater Talk for March 10, 2017

PROFESSIONAL THEATER OPENINGS

THE MOTHERFUCKER WITH THE HAT, play by Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Victoria Pérez, starring Melinda Carpeles-Rowe, Anthony Alcocer, Greg Howze Jr., Rolando Gomez, Rosa Fernandez. Mar 10-Apr 2, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

‘NIGHT MOTHER, drama by Marsha Norman presented by The Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Heather Fangsrud, Virginia Brannon. Mar 11-26, Sat & Sun at 2. Sat & Sun at 2. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (598-1585). www.varlets.org

THE SEEDBED, drama by Bryan Delaney presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Greg Natale, starring Chris Kelly, Kristen Tripp Kelley, Arianne Davidow, Eric Rawski. Mar 10-Apr 2, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

THE UNDERPANTS, comedy by Steve Martin presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, starring David C Mitchell, Candice Kogut, Pamela Rose Mangus, Ben Caldwell, Rich Kraemer, Michael J Starzynski. Mar 9-Apr 1, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837) www.artofwny.org

ONGOING

STOP KISS, play by Diana Son presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Kelly Beuth, starring Brittany Germano, Jenny Gembka, John Profeta, Justin Fiordaliso, Brian Brown, Theresa DiMuro Wilber. Through Mar 18, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, drama by Arthur Miller directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring John Fredo, Debbie Pappas Sham, Adriano Gatto, Peter Palmisano, John Kreuzer, Adam Yellen, David Lundy, Renee Landrigan. Through Mar 26, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

CLOSINGS

BUFFALO QUICKIES, 26th annual celebration of new one-act plays, directed by Joyce Stilson, starring Kyle Baran, Stephanie Bax, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Christopher Standart, Becky Globus. Through Mar 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

THE COLLECTION, drama by Harold Pinter presented by Torn Space Theater, directed by Dan Shanahan, starring Willie Judson, Stan Klimecko, Courtney Turner, Nicholas Bernard. Through Mar 12, Thu-Sun at 7:30. The Adam Mickiewicz Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. (812-5733). www.tornspacetheater.com

UPCOMING

CHARLOTTE’S WEB, play based on the book by E.B. White, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Meg Quinn, starring Kurt Guba, Arin Dandes, Jacob Albarella, Jordan Levin, Dan Torres, Jennel Pruneda. Mar 18-Apr 9, Sat & Sun at 2, plus Apr 8 at 10 a.m. (no performance Mar 19). Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

CLEOPATRA, comedy by Charles Busch presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Todd Warfield, starring Jimmy Janowski, Bebe Bvlgari, Maria Droz, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Adam Hayes, Michael Seitz, Guy Tomassi. Mar 17- Apr 8, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

COMMUNITY, COLLEGE, DINNER THEATER, READINGS, AND OTHER PRODUCTIONS

DANSE MACABRE, play by L. Don Swartz presented by Western Door Playhouse, directed by Robert Priest. Mar 10-19, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Niagara Arts and Culture Center, 1201 Pine Ave Niagara Falls (297-5910).

10 OUT OF 12, comedy by Anne Washburn presented by UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Eero Laine. Through Mar 12, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. UB Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, North Campus (645-6915).

RUMORS, farce by Neil Simon presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by M. Joseph Fratello, starring Dan Zerpa, Amy Feder, BrianTabak, Dianna Kolek, Chris Cummings, Lauren Brechtel, Dawn.Marcolini Newton. Through Mar 19, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

THE DOCTOR IN SPITE OF HIMSELF, comedy by Molière adapted and directed by Aaron Moss, presented by Buffalo State’s Casting Hall Productions. Through Mar 11, Thu & Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8. Warren Enters Theatre, Upton Hall, college campus (878-3005). www.buffalostatepac.org

A FEW GOOD MEN, play by Aaron Sorkin presented by Rocking Horse Productions, directed by Jane Navarro. Through Mar 12, 2017, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.LancOpera.org

OTHER DESERT CITIES, play by Jon Robin Baitz presented by Aurora Players, directed by Tom Durham, starring Katie Buckler, Mary Eckstein, Kris Kielich, Mary Moebius, Rick Sweet. Through Mar 12, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2:30. Roycroft Pavilion in Hamlin Park, East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.org

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

FINNEGAN'S FAREWELL, interactive dinner theater comedy by Alexander & Santoro, presented by Lancaster Regional Players, directed by Eileen Stevic, starring Mary Ann Reisdorf, Albert McFadyen, Bill Kennedy, Melissa Cumming, Stan Janczak, Michael Riccio, Eilish Mitchell, Catherine Burkhart, Daniel Greer, Bob Bateman. Mar 12 at 6. Willimasville Meeting House, 5658 Main St., Williamsville, (626-2670). www.lancasterregionalplayers.org

HEAVEN CAN WAIT, comedy by Harry Segall, presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Brett Klaczyk, Michael Breen. Through Apr 9, most Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

MUSED TO DEATH, staged reading of the play written and directed by Kurt Schneiderman, starring Kristin Bentley Kacala, Elliot Fox, Susana Breese, Lucas Lloyd, Jessica Stuber, Amy Jakiel, J. Tim Raymond. Mar 13 at 7. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

MOTHER HICKS, play by Suzan Zeder, presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Steve Braddock. Mar 23-27, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2, Mon at 7. Leary Theatre, Clet Hall on NU campus (286-86850). www.theatre.niagara.edu

