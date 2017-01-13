Theater Talk: FRANKENSTEIN adapted by David Oliver opens next week

In FRANKENSTEIN, on stage from January 20th through February 12th Director David Oliver has adapted Mary Shelley's classic gothic novel to the turn of the twentieth century, where the conflicts of "child vs. parent", "God vs Man", and "man vs. machine" take on new meaning. Meanwhile, over at the Kavinoky the unnamed "Pilot" in GROUNDED, staring at a computer screen, starts to blur the boundaries of "woman vs. machine" as modern drone warfare has its affect on her psyche. And, at Kleinhans Music Hall, next weekend, the composer Antonio Salieri has to confront the God-given talent of a young Mozart in Peter Shaffer's AMADEUS. Speaking of things musical, the TV opera from the 1950s AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS has a new production and a new venue, tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. (and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.) at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Theater Talk for Friday the 13th!

ONGOING

GROUNDED, one woman play by George Brant, directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley, starring Aleks Malejs. Through Jan 22, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

UPCOMING

AMADEUS, play by Peter Shaffer presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, starring Vincent O’Neill, PJ Tighe, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by JoAnn Falletta. Jan 20 & 21 at 8, Jan 22 at 2:30. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle (885-5000). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, drama by Tennessee Williams presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Fran Newton, starring Sarah Potozniak, M. Joseph Fratello, Paul Bene, Amy Jorrisch, Ryan Morgan, Amy Feder, Lauren McGowan. Jan 27-Feb 12, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Rd. Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com.

FRANKENSTEIN, world-premiere adaptation of the classic horror novel, written and directed by David Oliver, starring Jonas Barranca, Steve Copps, Gerry Maher, Candice Kogut, Joel Fesmire, John Profeta, Adam Yellen, Marisa Caruso. Jan 20-Feb 12, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

MARIELA IN THE DESERT, drama by Karen Zacarías presented by Raíces Theatre Company, directed by Rebecca Ward, starring Melinda Capeles Rowe, Lissette DeJesus, Rolando Martín Gómez, Sean Marciniak, Carlos Rafael Maggiolo, Victoria Pérez. Jan 20-Feb 5, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 6. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., 3rd floor (381-9333). www.raicestheatrecompany.com

STEVE, play by Mark Gerrard presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Jessica K. Rasp, starring Zachary Bellus, Caitlin Coleman, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, David Granville, Eric Rawski, Michael Seitz. Jan 20-Feb 11, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org