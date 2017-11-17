Theater Talk: Got guests? CRUCIBLE, CHURCHES, or FRANKIE all recommended

This week Peter and Anthony discuss three plays still up this weekend: THE CRUCIBLE with stellar performances by Adriano Gatto and Alex Malaise at the Kavinoky Theatre; MINDING FRANKIE, a heartwarming, funny play (but take a tissue, too!) with Kristen Tripp Kelley and Christian Brandjes, and PAINTING CHURCHES at O'Connell & Company with many themes, including "you can't go home again."

This weeks Theater Talk (11/17/2017)

OPENING

CINDERELLA, conceived and directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring Jamie Nablo, Alejandro Gomez, Daniel Williams, Sean Murphy, Michael Wachowiak, Ray Boucher, Caitlin Coleman, Eric Rawski. Nov 17-Dec 16, Thu-Sat at 8, plus Dec 2, 9 & 16 at 3 (no performance Nov 23). New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT, musical presented by UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Gary John LaRosa. Nov 16-19 & MpvNov 16-19 & Nov 30-Dec 3, Thu & Sat at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2. UB Center for the Arts Drama Theatre, north campus (645-ARTS). theatredance.buffalo.edu

KINKY BOOTS, touring production of the Broadway musical by Cyndi Lauper & Harvey Fierstein. Nov 17 at 8. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

ONGOING

THE CRUCIBLE, drama by Arthur Miller, directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring Christina Foster, Aleks Malejs, John Fredo, Adriano Gatto, Peter Palmisano, Christopher Evans, Gerry Maher, Daniel Greer, Eileen Dugan, Adam Yellen, David Lundy, Leah Berst, Shelby Ehrenreich, Emma English, Christine Turturo, Mikyla Fisher. Through Nov 26, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

MINDING FRANKIE, play by Shay Linehan adapted from the novel by Maeve Binchy, presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Kristen Tripp Kelley. Christian Brandjes. Through Nov 26, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

VIOLET, musical by Tesori and Crawley, directed by Susan Drozd, starring Patrick Cameron, Taylor Carlson, Annette Christian, Jeffrey Coyle, Maria Farugia, Matthew Iwanski, Dudney Joseph, Jr., Ben Michael Moran, Matt Rivera, Ember Tate, Maggie Zindle, Michele Marie Roberts. Through Dec 3, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

CLOSING

PAINTING CHURCHES, play by Tina Howe presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Lucas Lloyd, starring Tina Rausa, Jack Horohoe, Sarah Kow-Falcone. Through Nov 19, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, drama by David Mamet, directed by Scott Behrend starring David C. Mitchell, Matt Witten, Dave Hayes, Steve Brachmann, David Marciniak, Patrick Moltane, Michael Dugan. Through Nov 19, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

MAN OF LAMANCHA, Broadway musical presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Dawn Marcolini Newton, starring Emily Plotkin, Chris Andreana, Les Bailey, John Panepinto, Dan Zerpa. Through Nov 19, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3, plus Nov 18 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Road Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

STEEL MAGNOLIAS, comedy by Robert Harling presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Lisa Ludwig, Lisa Hinca, Justyne Harris, Maureen Porter, Mary McMahon, Bethany Gruendike. Through Dec 10, Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

UPCOMING

DESDE EL PUENTE, Christmas Edition, one-act play festival presented by Raíces Theatre Company, starring Marta Aracelis, Melinda Capeles-Rowe, Lissette De Jesús, Chris Espinal, Rolando Martin Gómez, Alexia Rose Guzmán, Smirna Mercedes-Pérez, Víctor Morales, María Pérez-Gómez, JosuéRosario-Cáliz, Carlos Rafael Maggiolo, Amara Gómez. Alejandro Pérez. Dec 1-17, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 6. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (381-9333). www.raicestheatrecompany.com

SHE LOVES ME, musical by Masterhoff, Bock & Harnick presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Doug Zschiegner. Nov 30-Dec 7, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Leary Theatre in Clet Hall, NU campus (286-8685). theatre.niagara.edu

HELLCAB, dark comedy by Will Allen presented by Pollyanna Productions in association with ART of WNY, directed by John F Kennedy, starring Nick Lama, Catherine Burkhart, Rich Kraemer, Shabar Shabazz Rouse, Thorin Vallentine, Emily Styn, Aqueira Roberts. Nov 30-Dec 16, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Performance Space, 330 Amherst St. (697-0837). pollyannaproductions.com



