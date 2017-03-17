Theater Talk: HAMILTON in 2018, CLEOPATRA "barges down the Nile" at BUA, last chance for STOP KISS

Shea's Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino just announced their 30th Anniversary Broadway Season (2017-2018) and went on to reveal that the long-awaited musical HAMILTON will be part of the 2018-2019 season. Next season special engagements include THE LION KING and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA while the season opens with Emilio and Gloria Estefan's ON YOUR FEET. This weekend's highly recommended plays are THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT at Road Less Traveled with very tight direction and stellar performances, STOP KISS which builds all evening towards "the kiss" (but with only two more performances at the Manny Fried Theatre), THE SEEDBED which is a family drama at the Irish Classical Theatre, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at the Kavinoky, and THE UNDERPANTS which is a modern adaptation by Steve Martin of a 1910 German play about sexual attraction, among other themes. And, opening tonight, it's the fabulous Jimmy Janowski as Cleo herself in CLEOPATRA, a BUA production at the Alleyway Theatre.

Theater Talk for Friday, March 17th, 2017

Audio

PROFESSIONAL THEATER OPENINGS

CHARLOTTE’S WEB, play based on the book by E.B. White, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Meg Quinn, starring Kurt Guba, Arin Dandes, Jacob Albarella, Jordan Levin, Dan Torres, Jennel Pruneda. Mar 18-Apr 9, Sat & Sun at 2, plus Apr 8 at 10 a.m. (no performance Mar 19). Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

CLEOPATRA, comedy by Charles Busch presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Todd Warfield, starring Jimmy Janowski, Bebe Bvlgari, Maria Droz, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Adam Hayes, Michael Seitz, Guy Tomassi. Mar 17- Apr 8, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

ONGOING

IN THE CONTINUUM, play by Danai Gurira and Nikkole Salter, directed by Paulette D. Harris, starring Ayana N. Williams, Christina Foster. Through Apr 2, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 4. Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. (884-2013). www.aaccbuffalo.org

THE MOTHERFUCKER WITH THE HAT, play by Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Victoria Pérez, starring Melinda Carpeles-Rowe, Anthony Alcocer, Greg Howze Jr., Rolando Gomez, Rosa Fernandez. Through Apr 2, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE SEEDBED, drama by Bryan Delaney presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Greg Natale, starring Chris Kelly, Kristen Tripp Kelley, Arianne Davidow, Eric Rawski. Through Apr 2, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

THE UNDERPANTS, comedy by Steve Martin presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, starring David C Mitchell, Candice Kogut, Pamela Rose Mangus, Ben Caldwell, Rich Kraemer, Michael J Starzynski. Through Apr 1, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837) www.artofwny.org

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, drama by Arthur Miller directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring John Fredo, Debbie Pappas Sham, Adriano Gatto, Peter Palmisano, John Kreuzer, Adam Yellen, David Lundy, Renee Landrigan. Through Mar 26, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

CLOSING

Jenny Gembka (left) as the idealistic Sara and Brittany Germano as the jaded Callie are in STOP KISS, directed by Kelly Beuth, at Subversive, tonight and tomorrow only. Edit | Remove

STOP KISS, play by Diana Son presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Kelly Beuth, starring Brittany Germano, Jenny Gembka, John Profeta, Justin Fiordaliso, Brian Brown, Theresa DiMuro Wilber. Through Mar 18, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

UPCOMING

THE SOUND OF MUSIC, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Mar 28-Apr 2, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS, COMMUNITY THEATER, COLLEGES, OTHER

DANSE MACABRE, play by L. Don Swartz presented by Western Door Playhouse, directed by Robert Priest. Through Mar 19, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Niagara Arts and Culture Center, 1201 Pine Ave Niagara Falls (297-5910).

RUMORS, farce by Neil Simon presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by M. Joseph Fratello, starring Dan Zerpa, Amy Feder, BrianTabak, Dianna Kolek, Chris Cummings, Lauren Brechtel, Dawn.Marcolini Newton. Through Mar 19, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

HEAVEN CAN WAIT, comedy by Harry Segall, presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Brett Klaczyk, Michael Breen. Through Apr 9, most Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

MOTHER HICKS, play by Suzan Zeder, presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Steve Braddock. Mar 23-27, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2, Mon at 7. Leary Theatre, Clet Hall on NU campus (286-86850). www.theatre.niagara.edu

Adapted from "On the Boards" in Artvoice Wednesday 15th March 2017