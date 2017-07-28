Theater Talk: Infringement Festival uses "A list," DETROIT '67 through Sunday, RIP Tom Zindle

The Buffalo Infringement Festival is taking advantage of the summer break in theatrical productions to grab some "A list" Buffalo talent for various projects (see listings below).

Down at Chautauqua the play DETROIT '67 features a stunningly realistic set, strong actors, a great Motown sound track, and arresting visuals, many from 50 years ago, but many from the 2014 unrest in Ferguson, which raises some unsettling questions. Buffalo actor Tom Zindle passed away at the age of 60 this week after suffering a heart attack. All are invited to "raise a glass" for Tom this Saturday afternoon at the Founding Fathers pub on Edward Street in downtown Buffalo.

This week's Theater Talk as heard on 7/26/2017

CLOSING

DETROIT ’67, play by Dominique Morisseau presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. Through Jul 30. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250). www.ciweb.org/chautauqua-theater-company

THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY, based on the book by Jeff Brown, presented by The Friends of Niagara University Theatre, directed by Steven Braddock and Terri Filips Vaughan. Jul 28 at 7; Jul 29 at 10:00 a.m. Leary Theatre, N.U. campus (286-8685).

OPENING

HEARTS OF STONE, reading of a new play by Donna Hoke as part of the Buffalo Infringement Festival, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Josie DiVincenzo, Philip Knoerzer, Ben Michael Moran, Melinda Capeles Rowe, Jennel Nadine Pruneda, Steve Copps. Jul 30 at 6; Jul 31 at 7:30; Aug 3 & 4 at 7:30. Alleyway’s Main Street Cabaret, 687 Main St.

HEARTS YOUNG & GAY [Part One], reading of a play by Frank Canino presented by Bloody Sunday & Then Monday Series as part of the Buffalo Infringement Festival, starring Alejandro Gomez, Nick Lama, Steve Brachmann, John Profeta, Darryl Hart, Kyle Baran, Verneice Turner. Jul 29 at 7, Karpeles Manuscript Library, 453 Porter Ave. Jul 30 at 2; Aug 5 at 6:30; Aug 6 at 2. Rust Belt Books. 415 Grant St.

MACBETH, tragedy by William Shakespeare presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Matt Witten, Lisa Vitrano, Chris Hatch, Jamie Nablo, Nick Stevens, Ray Boucher. Jul 27-Aug 20, Tue-Sun at 7:30. Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park (856-4533). www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org

SHAKESPEARE'S LA PUCELLE, about Joan of Arc, presented by The Brazen-Faced Varlets as part of the Buffalo Infringement Festival, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Stefanie Warnick. Jul 27 at 4:30, Jul 29 at 12:30, Aug 1 at 6:30. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (598-1585).

ONGOING

PRETTY FUNNY, world premiere of a musical by Marisa Guida and Philip Farugia, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Arin Dandes, Amy Jakiel, Lou Colaiacovo, Nicole Cimato, Marc Sacco, Dan Urtz, Brittney Basset, Bethany Burrows, Michael Wakowiak, Camryn Clune. Through Aug 13, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

UPCOMING

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID, Pittsburgh CLO & Kansas City Starlight touring production of the Alan Menken musical, presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Aug 15-20, Tue-Fri at 7, Sat at 2 & 7, Sun at 1 & 6. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, musical by Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber, directed by Debby Koszelak, starring Anthony Lafornara, Jill Anderson, Taryn Goehrig, Katie Riederer. Aug 3-13, Thu & Fri at 7, Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com

ROMEO AND JULIET, tragedy by William Shakespeare presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Dawn Monique Williams. Aug 11-18. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250). www.ciweb.org/chautauqua-theater-company

TRAINWRECK, new musical based on the album by Boys Night Out. Aug 4-26, Fri & Sat at 9. Patchwork Theatre of Niagara, 1201 Pine Ave., Suite 104, Niagara Falls. Facebook.com/PatchworkNiagara.

Adapted from "On the Boards" appearing in Artvoice 7/26/2017