Theater Talk: Kavinoky tonight, and Kavinoky news for 2017

The Kavinoky Theatre is the first out of the gate for 2017 with an opening tonight, an intense 90-minute one woman play written by George Brant, GROUNDED, directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley, starring Aleks Malejs [say "malaise"] as an Air Force jet fighter pilot who is grounded due to pregnancy and spends her days in a windowless trailer piloting drones. And the Kavinoky has announced the opening of their 2017-2018 season with THE PRODUCERS starring Brian Myslivy and Norm Sham (as Leo Bloom and Max Bialystock, characters brought to the big screen by Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane).

This week's Theater Talk.

OPENING

GROUNDED, a one woman play by George Brant, directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley, starring Aleks Malejs as a grounded U.S. Air Force fighter pilot runs from January 6 through 22, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2 at the Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Avenue (on the D'Youville College campus). (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

MUSICALS ON BROADWAY TO LOOK FOR IN THE MONTHS AHEAD:

Bette Midler in Hello Dolly

Glenn Close returning in Sunset Blvd.

Come From Away, which is sold out in Toronto but coming to Broadway next month.

A revival of Miss Saigon

War Paint with Patti LuPOne and Christine Ebersole as Helene Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden

Amelie directed by Buffalo's Pam McKinnon, based on the oscar nominated film Groundhog Day

Anastasia, based on the animated film

and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

And...in Buffalo, the Kavinoky season will open next fall with The Producers, starring Brian Myslivy and Norm Sham.

