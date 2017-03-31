Theater Talk: PROOF at 710 Main is a good play, last 3 performances this weekend

PROOF, a drama by David Auburn, stands up well to repeated viewings, and if you've only seen the movie, well, you haven't seen the drama. Presented by Buffalo Laboratory Theatre, with Marissa Biondolillo in the role of Catherine, the mathematician, it's at Shea's 710 Main Theatre but only tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2.

Anthony went to Lincoln Center's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater to see Tony Award wining Marisa Tomei in HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE a play by Sara Ruhl known in Buffalo and Chautauqua for IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY). The big touring musical this week at Shea's is THE SOUND OF MUSIC, and although the role of Captain von Trapp was handled by an understudy on opening night, Nicholas Rodriguez is promised to be on stage this weekend. And for something different, two Buffalo favorites - Charmagne Chi and Kelli Bocock-Natale - present a cabaret "AFFAIRS OF THE HEART" at MusicalFare Theatre tonight at 8 p.m.

Theater Talk for Friday, March 31, 2017

PROFESSIONAL THEATER

ONGOING

CHARLOTTE’S WEB, play based on the book by E.B. White, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Meg Quinn, starring Kurt Guba, Arin Dandes, Jacob Albarella, Jordan Levin, Dan Torres, Jennel Pruneda. Through Apr 9, Sat & Sun at 2, plus Apr 8 at 10 a.m. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

CLEOPATRA, comedy by Charles Busch presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Todd Warfield, starring Jimmy Janowski, Bebe Bvlgari, Maria Droz, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Adam Hayes, Michael Seitz, Guy Tomassi. Through Apr 8, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

THE CORRESPONDENT, thriller by Ken Urban directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring Richard Lambert, Candace Whitefield, James McMaster. Through Apr 15, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

CLOSING

IN THE CONTINUUM, play by Danai Gurira and Nikkole Salter, directed by Paulette D. Harris, starring Ayana N. Williams, Christina Foster. Through Apr 2, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 4. Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. (884-2013). www.aaccbuffalo.org

THE MOTHERFUCKER WITH THE HAT, play by Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Victoria Pérez, starring Melinda Carpeles-Rowe, Anthony Alcocer, Greg Howze Jr., Rolando Gomez, Rosa Fernandez. Through Apr 2, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

PROOF, drama by David Auburn presented by Buffalo Laboratory Theatre, directed by Katie White. Through Apr 2, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Shea’s 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

THE SEEDBED, drama by Bryan Delaney presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Greg Natale, starring Chris Kelly, Kristen Tripp Kelley, Arianne Davidow, Eric Rawski. Through Apr 2, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

THE SOUND OF MUSIC, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino, directed by Jack O’Brien. Through Apr 2, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

THE UNDERPANTS, comedy by Steve Martin presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, starring David C Mitchell, Candice Kogut, Pamela Rose Mangus, Ben Caldwell, Rich Kraemer, Michael J Starzynski. Through Apr 1, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837) www.artofwny.org

UPCOMING

I’M FINE, world premiere of the play written and directed by Neal Radice, starring Ray Boucher, Emily Yancey, James Cichocki, Joyce Stilson. Apr 20-May 13, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, musical by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Brandon Barry, Steve Copps, Jeffrey Coyle, Arianne Davidow, Joseph Donohue III, Brian McMahon, Andrew J. Reimers, Dave Siegfried. Apr 19-May 28, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

THE TRIAL OF TRAYVON MARTIN, new drama by Gary Earl Ross presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Kurt Schneiderman, starring Shawnell Tillery, Brian Brown, Rick Lattimer, Lawrence Rowswell, Leon Copeland, Jr., Kunji Rey, Brittany Bassett, VerNia Garvin, Michael Mottern. Apr 6-May 6, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

COMMUNITY THEATER, COLLEGE, SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

HEAVEN CAN WAIT, comedy by Harry Segall, presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Brett Klaczyk, Michael Breen. Through Apr 9, most Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

MISS NELSON IS MISSING!, play adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the book by Harry Allard & James Mitchell. Mar 31-Apr 2, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

