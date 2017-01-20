Theater Talk: Seven (7!) openings tonight.... so much theater, so little time

After the holidays, the theater scene takes a moment to get back in gear, but this weekend, BANG!, we're back and running with seven, count 'em, seven openings. We have a play with incidental music (AMADEUS), an operetta ("PIRATES"), and an actual modern musical (42nd STREET). We have a scary play, familiar because of the Hitchcock movie, (DIAL M FOR MURDER) and scary play familiar because of many, many movies (FRANKENSTEIN), as well as a not-so-familiar drama about a family's coming apart (MARIELA IN THE DESERT). And we have a play about something that scares us all.... getting older, less vital, and more marginalized, with STEVE, presented as part of the Buffalo United Artist's 25th anniversary year. For a conversation between Theater Talk's Peter Hall and Irish Classical's Vincent O'Neill and Fortunato Pezzimenti, click here.

Theater Talk 01/20/2017

OPENING

AMADEUS, play by Peter Shaffer presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, starring Vincent O’Neill, PJ Tighe, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by JoAnn Falletta. Jan 20 & 21 at 8, Jan 22 at 2:30. Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle (885-5000). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com For a conversation between Theater Talk's Peter Hall and Irish Classical's Vincent O'Neill and Fortunato Pezzimenti, click here.

DIAL M FOR MURDER, thriller by Frederick Knott, directed by David Bondrow, starring Les Bailey, Alex Hunnell, Chrissy Vogric-Hunnell, Stan Klimecko, Jeremy Kreuzer, Stephen Wisker. Jan 20-Feb 4, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.LancOpera.org

42nd STREET, touring production of the Broadway musical by Stewart, Bramble, Warren & Dubin, directed by Mark Bramble. Jan 20-22, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

FRANKENSTEIN, world-premiere adaptation of the classic horror novel, written and directed by David Oliver, starring Jonas Barranca, Steve Copps, Gerry Maher, Candice Kogut, Joel Fesmire, John Profeta, Adam Yellen, Marisa Caruso. Jan 20-Feb 12, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

MARIELA IN THE DESERT, drama by Karen Zacarías presented by Raíces Theatre Company, directed by Rebecca Ward, starring Melinda Capeles Rowe, Lissette DeJesus, Rolando Martín Gómez, Sean Marciniak, Carlos Rafael Maggiolo, Victoria Pérez. Jan 20-Feb 5, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 6. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., 3rd floor (381-9333). www.raicestheatrecompany.com

STEVE, play by Mark Gerrard presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Jessica K. Rasp, starring Zachary Bellus, Caitlin Coleman, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, David Granville, Eric Rawski, Michael Seitz. Jan 20-Feb 11, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, one of the best loved operettas of all time, and certainly a perennial favorite by Gilbert & Sullivan, features comic masterpieces known to millions as "I am the very model of a modern major general" and "A policeman's lot is not a happy one." Stage Directed by Lisa Berglund, Opera-Lytes presents a fully-staged traditional production, with orchestral accompaniment, at the Riviera Theater, 84 Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda, Jan 20 & 21 at 8, Jan 22 at 2:30. https://operalytes.com

ONGOING



GROUNDED, one woman play by George Brant, directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley, starring Aleks Malejs. Through Jan 22, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

UPCOMING

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, drama by Tennessee Williams presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Fran Newton, starring Sarah Potozniak, M. Joseph Fratello, Paul Bene, Amy Jorrisch, Ryan Morgan, Amy Feder, Lauren McGowan. Jan 27-Feb 12, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Rd. Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU, musical by Brian Hargrove and Barbara Anselmi presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Roger Paolini, starring Joey Bucheker, Todd Fuller, Gregory Gjurich, Bill Group, Adam Hayes, Sara Kovacsi, Pamela Rose Mangus, Mattthew Mooney, Mary Kate O’Connell, Emily Pici, Heather Reed, Rebecca Runge Dan Urtz. Jan 26-Feb 26, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

SOPHISTICATED LADIES, musical by Duke Ellington directed by John Fredo, starring Cecelia Barron, Annette Christian, Dudney Joseph, Jr., London Lee, Katy Miner, Ben Michael Moran. Feb 1-Mar 5, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

