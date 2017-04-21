Theater Talk: A sexy Broadway CABARET at Shea's, THE CEMETERY CLUB (a comedy) at O'Connell & Co.

It's not a pared down touring CABARET that comes to Shea's next week; it's the real Broadway show. For something a lot quieter, THE CEMETERY CLUB is a bittersweet comedy about three widows and a widower at O'Connell and Company. Anthony saw GROUNDHOG DAY the musical in New York and both Peter and Anthony agree that the set, sound, and lights at THE TRIAL OF TRAYVON MARTIN are exceptionally well crafted.

Theater Talk for Friday April 21, 2017

PROFESSIONAL THEATER OPENINGS

CABARET, touring production of the Broadway musical by Kander & Ebb presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Apr 25-30, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, musical by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Brandon Barry, Steve Copps, Jeffrey Coyle, Arianne Davidow, Joseph Donohue III, Brian McMahon, Andrew J. Reimers, Dave Siegfried. Through May 28, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

THE CEMETERY CLUB, comedy by Ivan Menchell presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Sheila McCarthy, starring Anne Gayley, Joy Scime, Constance Caldwell, Rob Schwartz, Deborah A. Krygier. Apr 20-May 21, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

I’M FINE, world premiere of the play written and directed by Neal Radice, starring Ray Boucher, Emily Yancey, James Cichocki, Joyce Stilson. Apr 20-May 13, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

THE PAJAMA GAME, Broadway musical by Adler & Ross presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Terri Filips Vaughan. Apr 20-30, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2 (Apr 29 at 4 as part of Annual Friends of Niagara University Theatre Gala). Leary Theatre in Clet Hall, NU campus (286-8685). theatre.niagara.edu

THE WINSLOW BOY, play by Terence Rattigan presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Brian Cavanagh, starring Collan Zimmerman, Robert Rutland, Pamela Rose Mangus, Kevin Craig, Kate LoConti, Ben Moran, Todd Benzin, Matt Witten. Apr 21-May 14, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

ONGOING

THE TRIAL OF TRAYVON MARTIN, new drama by Gary Earl Ross presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Kurt Schneiderman, starring Shawnell Tillery, Brian Brown, Rick Lattimer, Lawrence Rowswell, Leon Copeland, Jr., Kunji Rey, Brittany Bassett, VerNia Garvin, Michael Mottern. Through May 6, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

UPCOMING

A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE play by Martin McDonagh presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Thomas LaChiusa, Nick Lama, Candice Kogut, Shabar Rouse. May 4-27, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837) www.artofwny.org

THE COUNTRY HOUSE, play by Donald Margulies, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Christian Brandjes, Kristen Tripp-Kelley, Chris Kelly, Peter Palmisano, Barbara Link Larou, Renee Landrigan. Apr 28-May 31, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!”, musical by Mo Willems and Deboraph Wicks LaPuma, presented by Theatre of Youth. May 6-Jun 3, Sat & Sun at 2, plus Jun 3 at 10:00 a.m. Allendale Theatre 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

THE FATHER, drama by Florian Zeller, directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring David Lamb, Aleks Malejs, Christopher Evans, Kristin Bentley, Jenn Stafford, Adriano Gatto. Apr 28-May 14, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

GIRLS ONLY – THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN, comedy by Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. May 2-7, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2 & 6. Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

THE GREAT GOD PAN, play by Amy Herzog presented by The Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Kelly Beuth, Jordan Louis Fischer, Darleen Pickering Hummert, Amelia Scinta, Steve Vaughan, Lisa Vitrano, Adam Yellen. Apr 27-May 21, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2 (4 instead of 2 on Apr 30). The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

KALAMAZOO, play by Michelle Kholos Brooks and Kelly Younger, directed by Sheila McCarthy, starring Betsy Bittar, Marc-Jon Filippone. May 4-27, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

THE OTHER MOZART, monodrama written and performed by Sylvia Milo, directed by Isaac Byrne. May 4-7, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Shea’s 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

COMMUNITY, COLLEGE, AND OTHER

GODSPELL, musical by Stephen Schwartz directed by Kevin Leary, starring Kyle Baran, Timothy Goehrig, Adam Kluge, Kathleen Macari, Nathan Andrew Miller, Lisa Noelle Miller, Lorenzo Parnell, Heather Reed, Valerie Stevens, Chrissy Vogric-Hunnell. Apr 21-May 7, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

MY FAIR LADY, musical by Lerner & Loewe presented by UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Vincent O’Neill. April 28-May 7, Thu & Sat at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Drama Theatre, UB Center for the Arts, North Campus (645-ARTS) or www.theatredance.buffalo.edu

Adapted from “On the Boards” appearing in Artvoice April 20, 2017

