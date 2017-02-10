Theater Talk: SOPHISTICATED LADIES brings Ellington's sophistication to MusicalFare

On this week's Theater Talk, Anthony discusses the difficulties with mounting a review such as SOPHISTICATED LADIES now at MusicalFare, Peter shares a moment while watching Eric Rawski and Caitlin Coleman in STEVE, and both agree on Theater of Youth's THE SHAKESPEARE STEALER.

OPENING

AFTER THE REVOLUTION, a play by Amy Herzog presented by The Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Lisa Ludwig, Tom Makar, David Marciniak, Adam Rath, Tina Rausa, Anne Roaldi, Bonnie Jean Taylor, Steve Vaughan. Feb 9-Mar 5, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

ONGOING

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU, musical by Brian Hargrove and Barbara Anselmi presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Roger Paolini, starring Joey Bucheker, Todd Fuller, Gregory Gjurich, Bill Group, Adam Hayes, Sara Kovacsi, Pamela Rose Mangus, Mattthew Mooney, Mary Kate O’Connell, Emily Pici, Heather Reed, Rebecca Runge Dan Urtz. Through Feb 26, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

SOPHISTICATED LADIES, musical by Duke Ellington directed by John Fredo, starring Cecelia Barron, Annette Christian, Dudney Joseph, Jr., London Lee, Katy Miner, Ben Michael Moran. Through Mar 5, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

CLOSING

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, drama by Tennessee Williams presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Fran Newton, starring Sarah Potozniak, M. Joseph Fratello, Paul Bene, Amy Jorrisch, Ryan Morgan, Amy Feder, Lauren McGowan. Through Feb 12, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Rd. Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

FRANKENSTEIN, world-premiere adaptation of the classic horror novel, written and directed by David Oliver, starring Jonas Barranca, Steve Copps, Gerry Maher, Candice Kogut, Joel Fesmire, John Profeta, Adam Yellen, Marisa Caruso. Through Feb 12, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE SHAKESPEARE STEALER, play by Gary L. Blackwood presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Chris Kelly. Through Feb 12, Sat & Sun at 2, plus Feb 11 at 10:00 a.m. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884.4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

STEVE, play by Mark Gerrard presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Jessica K. Rasp, starring Zachary Bellus, Caitlin Coleman, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, David Granville, Eric Rawski, Michael Seitz. Through Feb 11, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

HEAVEN CAN WAIT, comedy by Harry Segall, presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Brett Klaczyk, Michael Breen. Feb 9-Apr 9, most Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

MARY AND MYRA, staged reading of the play by Catherine's Filloux, presented by The Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Jennifer Fitzery, starring Heather Fangsrud, Lara D. Haberberger. Feb 12 at 2. Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, 641 Delaware Ave. Feb 15 at 12 noon, Erie County Courthouse, 92 Franklin St. (771-6277). www.varlets.org

TONY N’ TINA’S WEDDING, interactive comedy presented by Actors Anonymous Theatre Company, directed by Kevin Barwell, starring Karah Krajewski, Bill Kennedy, John Pirrone, Scot Kaitanowski, Justyn Harris, Curtis Rose, Peter Snodgrass, Jodi Cook, Dan Morris, Sean Farrell, Joe Schenkel. Through Feb 25, Fri & Sat at 7:15. Lancaster Country Club, 6061 Broadway St., Lancaster (633-4355).

UPCOMING

BUFFALO QUICKIES, 26th annual celebration of new one-act plays, directed by Joyce Stilson, starring Kyle Baran, Stephanie Bax, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Christopher Standart, Becky Globus. Feb 23-Mar 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

CHARLOTTE’S WEB, based on the book by E.B. White adapted by Joseph Robinette presented by Theatre in the Mist, directed by Corey Bieber, starring Michael Giannini, Reagan Posey, Isaac Fesmire, November Reign Maziarz, Natalie Condino. Feb 17-26, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Stella Niagara Education Park, 4421 Lower River Rd., Lewiston. (1-877-856-0694) www.theatreinthemist.org

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED), comedy presented by Springville Center for the Arts, directed by Mike Kowal, starring Justin Chortie, Tim Musial, Cory Golabek. Feb 16-26, Thu-Sat at 8, Sun at 2 (no performance Feb 23). Carol Mongerson Theater, 37 North Buffalo St., Springville (592-9038).

DEAD MAN’S CELL PHONE, comedy by Sarah Ruhl presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Trevor Copp. Feb 16-19, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Castellani Art Museum, NU campus (286-8685).

THE COLLECTION, drama by Harold Pinter presented by Torn Space Theater, directed by Dan Shanahan. Feb 17-Mar 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30, plus Mar 12 at 7:30. The Adam Mickiewicz Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. (812-5733). www.tornspacetheater.com

THE EDGAR ALLAN POE SHOW, adapted and directed by L. Don Swartz, Chris Fire, Trey Wydysh, Joann V. Mis, Shelby Ebeling. Feb 23-Mar 5, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., N. Tonawanda (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com.

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Feb 16-22, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Tue & Wed at 7:30. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

OTHER DESERT CITIES, play by Jon Robin Baitz presented by Aurora Players, directed by Tom Durham, starring Katie Buckler, Mary Eckstein, Kris Kielich, Mary Moebius, Rick Sweet. Feb 24-Mar 12, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2:30. Roycroft Pavilion in Hamlin Park, East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.org