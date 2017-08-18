Theater Talk: Star power: Hello, Bette! Goodbye, Josh!

Anthony went down to New York City to take in some Broadway shows: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (a sung-through musical adaptation of a segment of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace) at the Imperial Theatre; A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (which imagines what happens when Nora returns 15 years later) at the John Golden Theatre; and HELLO, DOLLY! starring Bette Midler at the Schubert Theatre.

This week's Theater Talk (aired 8/18/2017).

OPENING

BASTARD, solo performance presented by Palissimo Co. as part of the Response Performance Festival 2017. Aug 19 & 20 at 7:30. The Adam Mickiewicz Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. www.palissimo.org

THE GATHERING, performance piece presented by Torn Space Theater as part of the Response Performance Festival 2017. Aug 18 & 19, 6:30 & 7:30. Silo City, 20 Childs Street. www.tornspacetheater.com

ONGOING

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID, Pittsburgh CLO & Kansas City Starlight touring production of the Alan Menken musical, presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Aug 15-20, Tue-Fri at 7, Sat at 2 & 7, Sun at 1 & 6. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

MACBETH, tragedy by William Shakespeare presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Matt Witten, Lisa Vitrano, Chris Hatch, Jamie Nablo, Nick Stevens, Ray Boucher. Though Aug 20, Tue-Sun at 7:30. Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park (856-4533). www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org

TRAINWRECK, new musical based on the album by Boys Night Out. Through Aug 26, Fri & Sat at 9. Patchwork Theatre of Niagara, 1201 Pine Ave., Suite 104, Niagara Falls. Facebook.com/PatchworkNiagara

CLOSING



ROMEO AND JULIET, tragedy by William Shakespeare presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Dawn Monique Williams. Aug 11-18. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250). www.ciweb.org/chautauqua-theater-company

