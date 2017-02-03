Theater Talk: Thrilling swordplay in T.O.Y.'s SHAKESPEARE STEALER

This week on Theater Talk, Peter and Anthony talk about the fast-paced swordplay (choreographed by Steve Vaughan) at Theatre of Youth's THE SHAKESPEARE STEALER which is good for anyone 8 to 80 years old. STEVE continues at Buffalo United Artists at the Alleyway Theatre complex, described as "middle aged gay men behaving badly." And in a Buffalo coup, Rajiv Joseph had his play ARCHDUKE read by Buffalo actors over at Buffalo State before he takes it to California. IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU "shoulda been" a little tighter, but both Peter and Anthony had a good time at this O'Connell and Company production, and were very pleased to see Sara Kovasci move into the lead role so seamlessly.

Theater Talk for Friday, February 3, 2017

ONGOING

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, drama by Tennessee Williams presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Fran Newton, starring Sarah Potozniak, M. Joseph Fratello, Paul Bene, Amy Jorrisch, Ryan Morgan, Amy Feder, Lauren McGowan. Through Feb 12, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Rd. Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

FRANKENSTEIN, world-premiere adaptation of the classic horror novel, written and directed by David Oliver, starring Jonas Barranca, Steve Copps, Gerry Maher, Candice Kogut, Joel Fesmire, John Profeta, Adam Yellen, Marisa Caruso. Through Feb 12, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU, musical by Brian Hargrove and Barbara Anselmi presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Roger Paolini, starring Joey Bucheker, Todd Fuller, Gregory Gjurich, Bill Group, Adam Hayes, Sara Kovacsi, Pamela Rose Mangus, Mattthew Mooney, Mary Kate O’Connell, Emily Pici, Heather Reed, Rebecca Runge Dan Urtz. Through Feb 26, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

THE SHAKESPEARE STEALER, play by Gary L. Blackwood presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Jordan Louis Fischer, Nick Stevens, Jordan Levin, Shabar Rouse, Jesse Tiebor, Bobby Cooke, Dan Torrres, Renee Landrigan and Lisa Vitrano. Through Feb 12, Sat & Sun at 2, plus Feb 11 at 10:00 a.m. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884.4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

SOPHISTICATED LADIES, musical by Duke Ellington directed by John Fredo, starring Cecelia Barron, Annette Christian, Dudney Joseph, Jr., London Lee, Katy Miner, Ben Michael Moran. Through Mar 5, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

STEVE, play by Mark Gerrard presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Jessica K. Rasp, starring Zachary Bellus, Caitlin Coleman, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, David Granville, Eric Rawski, Michael Seitz. Through Feb 11, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

CLOSING

DIAL M FOR MURDER, thriller by Frederick Knott, directed by David Bondrow, starring Les Bailey, Alex Hunnell, Chrissy Vogric-Hunnell, Stan Klimecko, Jeremy Kreuzer, Stephen Wisker. Through Feb 4, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.LancOpera.org

MARIELA IN THE DESERT, drama by Karen Zacarías presented by Raíces Theatre Company, directed by Rebecca Ward, starring Melinda Capeles Rowe, Lissette DeJesus, Rolando Martín Gómez, Sean Marciniak, Carlos Rafael Maggiolo, Victoria Pérez. Through Feb 5, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 6. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., 3rd floor (381-9333). www.raicestheatrecompany.com

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

MARY AND MYRA, staged reading of the play by Catherine's Filloux, presented by The Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Jennifer Fitzery, starring Heather Fangsrud, Lara D. Haberberger. Feb 12 at 2. Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, 641 Delaware Ave. (771-6277). www.varlets.org

TONY N’ TINA’S WEDDING, interactive comedy presented by Actors Anonymous Theatre Company, directed by Kevin Barwell, starring Karah Krajewski, Bill Kennedy, John Pirrone, Scot Kaitanowski, Justyn Harris, Curtis Rose, Peter Snodgrass, Jodi Cook, Dan Morris, Sean Farrell, Joe Schenkel. Through Feb 25, Fri & Sat at 7:15. Lancaster Country Club, 6061 Broadway St., Lancaster (633-4355).

UPCOMING

AFTER THE REVOLUTION, play by Amy Herzog presented by The Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Lisa Ludwig, Tom Makar, David Marciniak, Adam Rath, Tina Rausa, Anne Roaldi, Bonnie Jean Taylor, Steve Vaughan. Feb 9-Mar 5, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

THE COLLECTION, drama by Harold Pinter presented by Torn Space Theater, directed by Dan Shanahan. Feb 17-Mar 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30, plus Mar 12 at 7:30. The Adam Mickiewicz Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. (812-5733). www.tornspacetheater.com

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Feb 16-22, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Tue & Wed at 7:30. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org