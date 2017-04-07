Theater Talk: "TRIAL" opens at Subversive Theatre

Playwright Gary Earl Ross, winner of the Emanuel Fried Outstanding New Play Award for THE GUNS OF CHRISTMAS, whose plays about race relations and legal proceedings THE MARK OF CAIN and MATTER OF INTENT were well received, has a new play produced by Subversive Theatre - THE TRIAL OF TRAYVON MARTIN.

It asks the question: "What if a young black man, Trayvon Martin, had shot and killed George Zimmerman, instead of the other way around? Would Martin have been acquitted as was Zimmerman?" Also discussed this week were THE COUNTRY HOUSE, a "Chekhovian" comedy (?) by Donald Margulies which will open at Road Less Traveled Theater on April 28 and THE WINSLOW BOY, a play by Terence Rattigan presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, which opens on April 21.

Theater Talk for April 7, 2017.

PROFESSIONAL THEATER

OPENING

THE TRIAL OF TRAYVON MARTIN, new drama by Gary Earl Ross presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Kurt Schneiderman, starring Shawnell Tillery, Brian Brown, Rick Lattimer, Lawrence Rowswell, Leon Copeland, Jr., Kunji Rey, Brittany Bassett, VerNia Garvin, Michael Mottern. Apr 6-May 6, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

ONGOING

THE CORRESPONDENT, thriller by Ken Urban directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring Richard Lambert, Candace Whitefield, James McMaster. Through Apr 15, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

CLOSING

CHARLOTTE’S WEB, play based on the book by E.B. White, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Meg Quinn, starring Kurt Guba, Arin Dandes, Jacob Albarella, Jordan Levin, Dan Torres, Jennel Pruneda. Through Apr 9, Sat at 10 a.m. & 2, Sun at 2. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

CLEOPATRA, comedy by Charles Busch presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Todd Warfield, starring Jimmy Janowski, Bebe Bvlgari, Maria Droz, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Adam Hayes, Michael Seitz, Guy Tomassi. Through Apr 8, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

UPCOMING

CABARET, touring production of the Broadway musical by Kander & Ebb presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Apr 25-30, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

THE COUNTRY HOUSE, play by Donald Margulies, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Christian Brandjes, Kristen Tripp-Kelley, Chris Kelly, Peter Palmisano, Barbara Link Larou, Renee Landrigan. Apr 28-May 31, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE GREAT GOD PAN, play by Amy Herzog presented by The Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Kelly Beuth, Jordan Louis Fischer, Darleen Pickering Hummert, Amelia Scinta, Steve Vaughan, Lisa Vitrano, Adam Yellen. Apr 27-May 21, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2 (4 instead of 2 on Apr 30). The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

I’M FINE, world premiere of the play written and directed by Neal Radice, starring Ray Boucher, Emily Yancey, James Cichocki, Joyce Stilson. Apr 20-May 13, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, musical by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Brandon Barry, Steve Copps, Jeffrey Coyle, Arianne Davidow, Joseph Donohue III, Brian McMahon, Andrew J. Reimers, Dave Siegfried. Apr 19-May 28, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

THE WINSLOW BOY, play by Terence Rattigan presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Brian Cavanagh, starring Collan Zimmerman, Robert Rutland, Pamela Rose Mangus, Kevin Craig, Kate LoConti, Ben Moran, Todd Benzi, Matt Witten. Apr 21-May 14, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

COLLEGE, COMMUNITY, AND SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

HEAVEN CAN WAIT, comedy by Harry Segall, presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Brett Klaczyk, Michael Breen. Through Apr 9, most Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

GODSPELL, musical by Stephen Schwartz directed by Kevin Leary, starring Kyle Baran, Timothy Goehrig, Adam Kluge, Kathleen Macari, Nathan Andrew Miller, Lisa Noelle Miller, Lorenzo Parnell, Heather Reed, Valerie Stevens, Chrissy Vogric-Hunnell. Apr 21-May 7, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

THE PAJAMA GAME, Broadway musical by Adler & Ross presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Terri Filips Vaughan. Apr 20-30, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2 (Apr 29 at 4 as part of Annual Friends of Niagara University Theatre Gala). Leary Theatre in Clet Hall, NU campus (286-8685). theatre.niagara.edu

Adapted from "On the Boards" appearing in Artvoice, April 6, 2017