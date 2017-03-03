Theater Talk: WNED|WBFO to present 27th Arties; Buffalo Quickies at 26 continue to delight audiences

There's a lot to celebrate this week on Theater Talk. First off, WNED/WBFO will be the new presenter of the Annual Artie Awards which since 1991 have recognized excellence in Buffalo theater.

Produced by Anthony Chase and heading into its 27th year, on Monday, June 5th, again at Shea's 710 Main Theatre, WNED/WBFO will guarantee a more secure future for this Buffalo institution. Did you know that, over the past 26 years, the Arties have presented over 500 awards while raising over 1/2 million dollars for AIDS-related charities?

As reported: Donald K. Boswell, President & CEO of WNED|WBFO, said the Arties are "respected and loved" in the region's theater community. “We are proud to be a part of this iconic Buffalo celebration which provides the theaters with increased visibility and a heightened sense of community,” said Boswell. “All of us at WNED|WBFO firmly believe that the thriving theater scene is one of the best things about Buffalo and deserves to be celebrated in first-class fashion.”

Speaking of the Arties, actor Christopher Standart gleefully describes himself as "the Susan Lucci of Buffalo" having been nominated 8 times, but without a win. He includes that tidbit in his bio in the playbill for BUFFALO QUICKIES featuring a fine collection of seven Buffalo playwrights and five Buffalo actors to bring their short works to life in at the Alleyway, but only through through March 11. Performances by Stephanie Bax in four of the seven plays are particularly compelling. Since its start in 1992, BUFFALO QUICKIES has produced 204 one-acts, 71 of which were regional premieres and 122 were world premieres. Festival Director Joyce Stilson directed 156 of the plays and over the festivals 26 years,139 actors have performed 539 roles.

And Anthony reports thoroughly enjoying his chicken dinner and the play afterward, HEAVEN CAN WAIT, at Desiderio's Dinner Theater, a Buffalo institution that has changed venues over the years, but has an intensely loyal following.

Theater Talk for March 3, 2017

PROFESSIONAL THEATER

OPENINGS

A FEW GOOD MEN, play by Aaron Sorkin presented by Rocking Horse Productions, directed by Jane Navarro Mar 3-12, 2017, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.LancOpera.org

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, drama by Arthur Miller directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring John Fredo, Debbie Pappas Sham, Adriano Gato, Peter Palmisano, John Kreuzer, Adam Yellen, David Lundy, Renee Landrigan. Mar 3-26, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

ONGOING

BUFFALO QUICKIES, 26th annual celebration of new one-act plays, directed by Joyce Stilson, starring Kyle Baran, Stephanie Bax, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Christopher Standart, Becky Globus. Through Mar 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

THE COLLECTION, drama by Harold Pinter presented by Torn Space Theater, directed by Dan Shanahan, starring Willie Judson, Stan Klimecko, Courtney Turner, Nicholas Bernard. Through Mar 11, Thu-Sat at 7:30, plus Mar 12 at 7:30. The Adam Mickiewicz Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. (812-5733). www.tornspacetheater.com

HEAVEN CAN WAIT, comedy by Harry Segall, presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Brett Klaczyk, Michael Breen. Through Apr 9, most Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

STOP KISS, play by Diana Son presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Kelly Beuth, starring Brittany Germano, Jenny Gembka, John Profeta, Justin Fiordaliso, Brian Brown, Theresa DiMuro Wilber. Through Mar 18, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

COMING TO A CLOSE

AFTER THE REVOLUTION, play by Amy Herzog presented by The Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Lisa Ludwig, Tom Makar, David Marciniak, Adam Rath, Tina Rausa, Anne Roaldi, Bonnie Jean Taylor, Steve Vaughan. Through Mar 5, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

RING OF FIRE, THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH, presented by MusicalFare, directed by Michael Walline, starring Katie Clark, Steve Copps, Kevin Craig, Philip Farugia, Bob Mazierski, Theresa Quinn, Zak Ward, Maggie Zindle. Through Mar 5, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 7, Sun at 2. Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

SOPHISTICATED LADIES, musical by Duke Ellington directed by John Fredo, starring Cecelia Barron, Annette Christian, Dudney Joseph, Jr., London Lee, Katy Miner, Ben Michael Moran. Through Mar 5, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

UPCOMING

CLEOPATRA, comedy by Charles Busch presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Todd Warfield, starring Jimmy Janowski, Bebe Bvlgari, Maria Droz, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Adam Hayes, Michael Seitz, Guy Tomassi. Mar 17- Apr 8, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

THE MOTHERFUCKER WITH THE HAT, play by Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Victoria Pérez, starring Melinda Carpeles-Rowe, Anthony Alcocer, Greg Howze Jr., Rolando Gomez, Rosa Fernandez. Mar 10-Apr 2, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

‘NIGHT MOTHER, drama by Marsha Norman presented by The Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Heather Fangsrud, Virginia Brannon. Mar 11-26, Sat & Sun at 2. Sat & Sun at 2. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (598-1585). www.varlets.org

THE UNDERPANTS, comedy by Steve Martin presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, starring David C Mitchell, Candice Kogut, Pamela Rose Mangus, Ben Caldwell, Rich Kraemer, Michael J Starzynski. Mar 9-Apr 1, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837) www.artofwny.org

COMMUNITY AND COLLEGE THEATER OPENINGS

THE DOCTOR IN SPITE OF HIMSELF, comedy by Molière adapted and directed by Aaron Moss, presented by Buffalo State’s Casting Hall Productions. Mar 2-11, Thu & Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8. Warren Enters Theatre, Upton Hall, college campus (878-3005). www.buffalostatepac.org

RUMORS, farce by Neil Simon presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by M. Joseph Fratello, starring Dan Zerpa, Amy Feder, BrianTabak, Dianna Kolek, Chris Cummings, Lauren Brechtel, Dawn.Marcolini Newton. Mar 3-19, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

ONGOING COMMUNITY AND COLLEGE THEATER

OTHER DESERT CITIES, play by Jon Robin Baitz presented by Aurora Players, directed by Tom Durham, starring Katie Buckler, Mary Eckstein, Kris Kielich, Mary Moebius, Rick Sweet. Through Mar 12, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2:30. Roycroft Pavilion in Hamlin Park, East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.org

COMMUNITY AND COLLEGE THEATER CLOSINGS

THE EDGAR ALLAN POE SHOW, adapted and directed by L. Don Swartz, Chris Fire, Trey Wydysh, Joann V. Mis, Shelby Ebeling. Through Mar 5, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., N. Tonawanda (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com.