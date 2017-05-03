Third grader calls in threat to city school

A threat was made to Public School #99 in Buffalo earlier today. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley tells us a student called in a threat to the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center on Jefferson Avenue.

A shelter in place and lockdown was issued Wednesday morning at the Makowski School. The Buffalo Public School District says a third grader made a threat by calling 911. Several Buffalo Police cars arrived at the school and officers conducted a building search.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning District spokeswoman Elena Cala issued an email saying police determined the threat was eliminated and the building was secure ending the lockdown.

"Police had reported that a phone call threat was made to School #99. Shelter in place and lockout were enforced. Everyone safely followed protocol. Numerous police cars were on location conducting a building search," Cala wrote. "Police have since determined that the threat is eliminated and the building is secured. Lockout has been lifted and children are in the building."

The district email said police were able to 'ping' the 911 call and identified the third grader who placed it.

The school houses children in Pre-K-through 4th grade. The district declined further comment on the matter.