The threat of robots may be a distraction from other economic issues

A number of studies have suggested we're living in a period where technology could be very destructive for American jobs. While automation will create 15 million new jobs by 2025, it'll wipe out 25 million in the process, according to the research firm Forrester.

In fact, our series "Robot-Proof Jobs" explored the possibility of a robot takeover, and which jobs would and wouldn't survive in the event of one.

But not everyone agrees with this argument. Heidi Shierholz, a senior economist and director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute, says that automation is a distraction from other issues, like eroding labor standards and declining unionization.

