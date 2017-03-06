Three shot in drive-by on Buffalo's East Side

Three young people were shot in a drive-by Monday afternoon at Genesee Street and Eller Avenue.

One person was injured so badly police took him to a hospital in a patrol car, leaving a blood trail on the sidewalk along Genesee. Police are releasing few details, except to say the one victim is in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center.

Thomas Roberts was repairing a building just down the block. Roberts says the shooting happened quickly, with multiple shots fired and several bullet casings lying at the corner afterward. He says the car then pulled away and went up Genesee and onto another side street.

"Car pulls around the corner and shoots five kids. Three of them get wounded, one of them serious," Roberts said.

The shooting happened sometime after 1 p.m. Roberts says a handgun was used. Few details have been released by the Buffalo Police Department as of Monday afternoon.