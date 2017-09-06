Three ways to tune in: Tonight’s Democratic Primary Debate for Buffalo Mayor

Tune in anywhere to the WNED|WBFO broadcast of Decision 2017: The Race for Buffalo Mayor, a live debate featuring the three Democratic candidates for Buffalo mayor on Wednesday, September 6 at 7 p.m.

Watch the debate live on WNED-TV or on Facebook Live (beginning at 6:45 p.m.).

Listen to the debate on WBFO 88.7 FM or through the live stream at wbfo.org.

Anyway you tune in, join in with questions and comments using the hashtag: #bfomayordebate.

Incumbent Byron Brown and challengers Betty Jean Grant and Mark Schroeder will participate in the live hour-long debate at the studios of WNED|WBFO in downtown Buffalo. The stations are partnering with The Buffalo News and WGRZ-TV.

Brown, who is seeking a fourth term, is facing spirited challenges from Schroeder and Grant. Schroeder is currently Buffalo’s comptroller and formerly served in the New York State Assembly. Grant is an Erie County lawmaker who previously served on the Buffalo Common Council and the Buffalo Board of Education.

WBFO News Director Brian Meyer will moderate the debate and serve as a panelist alongside Buffalo News Political Reporter Bob McCarthy and WGRZ Reporter Claudine Ewing.