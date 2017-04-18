Time is ticking down for income tax return filers

Tick...tick...tick... Some are surely scrambling Tuesday, as midnight is the deadline for filing state and federal income tax returns.

Even though most people file electronically, U.S. Postal Service Regional Spokesperson Karen Mazurkiewicz says local post offices expect to see some extra traffic.

Mazurkiewicz reminds filers to check their returns for proper postage, a return address - and she says proof of mailing is available.

"It'll cost you about $3.35 more for the certified," she says, "and then return receipt, you have the option of getting the green card back and hard copy, or now you can get an electronic confirmation that the item was received."

Mazurkiewicz says most post offices have regular hours Tuesday. However, the Cayuga Branch at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is open until 9 p.m. for filers who want the April 18 postmark.

Mazurkiewicz offers some other key reminders. If you choose to mail your return in a drop box Tuesday, make sure it is before the box's final pickup time or it will not be postmarked today. She says post office and blue collection box locations are available online at USPS.com or by phone at 1-800-ASK-USPS.