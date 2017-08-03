Times change, and so does the art of the tattoo

By 16 minutes ago
  • Gavin and Tonya Royce in their Niagara Falls tattoo shop
    Gavin and Tonya Royce in their Niagara Falls tattoo shop
    Scott Sackett / WBFO News

Tattooing in western culture was long associated with the fringes of society, but today is part of mainstream American life. And as tattooing has gained wider acceptance in the last twenty years, the imagery people choose for tattoos has changed dramatically.

WBFO Arts and Culture desk’s reporter Scott Sackett visited a tattoo shop in Niagara Falls to see how the expanding demographic and social acceptability of tattoos have altered the art form.


Share your comments and photos of your tattoo art on the WBFO Facebook page and find more information on the Niagara Tattoo Expo at their website.

Tags: 
WBFO Arts & Culture Desk
tattoos
Niagara Falls

Related Content

Renowned James Joyce collection taking up residence at Central Library

By Jul 17, 2017

Buffalo will play host to the world's largest youth Gaelic Games this month. More than 3,000 youth athletes will compete in Gaelic football, hurling, and other Irish field events at the West Seneca Soccer Complex July 27-30. Visitors from across the U.S. and Canada are expected to attend and, for the occasion, a rare public exhibit is being mounted to honor one of Ireland’s most influential and celebrated writers and showcase one of Buffalo's literary treasures.


Art seen through children's eyes at the Albright-Knox

By Jul 3, 2017
Scott Sackett

At the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, you can see works by some of the most influential modern and contemporary artists. There are priceless masterpieces and defining images that are known around the world. It might not sound like the kind of place a family with young children can go for an afternoon of fun, but that’s now the growing trend. WBFO Arts and Culture Desk reporter Scott Sackett recently visited the Albright-Knox on a Family Funday and shares what he discovered.


Sound artist using NASA transmissions from the past to look to the future

By May 3, 2017
Scott Sackett

There is no sound perceptible to the human ear in outer space, so it might seem an improbable subject for a sound art installation. But that is exactly what sound artist Tom Kostusiak is creating.


Bollywood dance studio teaches storytelling through motion

By Apr 17, 2017
Scott Sackett

Take a look at any guide to starting a business and you’re likely to find first among the recommended steps, to research your market and then formulate a business plan. But some entrepreneurs find success without a plan and instead follow their hearts, use their smarts, and catch a trend. WBFO’s Arts & Culture Desk producer Scott Sackett visited with a local performance artist who did just that, opening a studio in Buffalo for a cinematic style of dance that’s gaining enormous popularity worldwide.


Art and commerce converge at East Side business incubator

By Apr 5, 2017
Scott Sackett

When you think of innovation industries and start-ups on the vanguard of Buffalo’s new economy, chances are what comes to mind are businesses in the health sciences, biotech, renewable energy, and digital technologies. But there is a growing number of artists in traditional trades such as woodworking and metalworking who are fostering a new creative industry in Buffalo. WBFO Arts and Culture Desk producer Scott Sackett visited the business incubator The Foundry, where art and commerce converge with cultural heritage and emerging trends.