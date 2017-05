Former FBI Agent Bernie Tolbert made it official on Tuesday: He is running against Tim Howard in his re-election bid as Erie County Sheriff. A graduate of Lafayette High School and the University at Buffalo, Tolbert enjoys a lengthy resume which includes a stint as Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo FBI office and time as a Vice President in charge of security for the NBA.

Bernie Tolbert discusses his candidacy for Erie County Sheriff in a conversation with WBFO.