Tonawanda school in lockdown; report of armed student appears to be hoax

The Tonawanda Police Department is investigating an "unconfirmed report" of an armed student at the NorthTowns Academy. The school, located on Dexter Terrace off Niagara Falls Boulevard, is on lockdown.

Police are telling reporters they believe the call came from another student and appears to be a hoax. WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley spoke with Tonawanda Police Capitan Joseph Carosi, who says the call came after 2 p.m. Thursday.

"About 2:15 this afternoon, we were notified that there was an unconfirmed report that there was an armed student inside the building at the NorthTowns Academy, Erie 1 Boces. The school immediately went into lockdown. Right now we are just trying to figure out what is going on," Carosi said.

Parents are asked to go to 2065 Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Home Depot Plaza, the site of a closed Wal-Mart for a staging area with police.

"We are in direct communications right now. We have no reports of any violence or any issues right now inside the school. We are taking a proactive response to make sure the safety of students and faculty are safeguarded," said Carosi.

Police also closed Dexter Terrace to traffic at Niagara Falls Boulevard.