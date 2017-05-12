Tonawanda's 3M plant expanding with $34.5M investment, $1M state incentive

The world's largest sponge-making facility is located right here in Western New York - and now the 3M plant in Tonawanda is expanding.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the company will invest $34.5 million in the 275,000 square-foot plant on Sawyer Avenue, retain 308 jobs and create 39 new positions. To encourage the expansion, Empire State Development is kicking in $1 million in Excelsior Tax Credits.

"The decision by 3M to expand and create dozens of new jobs in Western New York highlights both the value of the region’s skilled workforce and the progress we’ve made on improving the state’s business climate," said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky.

3M will purchase new high-speed wrapping equipment to facilitate the new production positions, which will convert cellulose sponge and laminates into finished products destined for sales both in the United States and in other countries.

"Our international reputation as a good place for business continues to grow, which benefits all county residents," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

3M Tonawanda manufactures the popular O-Cel-O™ and Scotch-Brite® brand sponges. The governor described the company as "a $30 billion global science and technology powerhouse with more than 90,000 employees around the world."

Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger also applauded the expansion, saying it is "good news for the economy of Tonawanda" and will ensure the prosperous future of 3M's state-of-the-art facility."