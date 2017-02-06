Top LPCiminelli executives resign, in face of bid-rigging charges

Criminal charges against three top executives of Buffalo developer LPCiminelli have led to the corporate resignations of all three.

CEO Louis Ciminelli remains an owner and his son Frank Ciminelli II will take over management of the firm. Also quitting are top executives Kevin Schuler and Michael Laipple.

The three are charged in alleged bid-rigging over hundreds of millions of dollars in state contracts, specifically construction of the SolarCity plant in South Buffalo, as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Buffalo Billion initiative. The three men were among several people charged over a series of state projects, including former SUNY Polytechnic Institute president and CEO Alain Kaloyeros.

The moves are said to be part of an effort to restore public confidence in the company. LPCiminelli has also brought in retired FBI agent Paul Moskal to conduct a risk assessment of the firm and a compliance program to teach all employees about compliance with rules and ethics training.