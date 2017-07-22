Tornado clean-up continues, all power restored

Much progress was made Friday as the clean-up continues from the tornados that hit the Southtowns Thursday. All roads have been reopened and power restored in affected areas.

Members of the National Guard assisted local highway crews in removing downed tree limbs and other debris. But that removal effort is likely to continue into next week. And it will take even more time to fix damaged homes. Costs will reach into the millions of dollars.

Portions of Chesnut Ridge Park, including all trails, are closed this weekend because of debris that has yet to be cleared.

The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado did touch down in Allegany County Thursday.

No one was hurt or killed in any of the local tornados.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo News is reporting that Erie County Fair Director Dennis Lang was asked by someone representing Governor Cuomo Thursday to delay clean-up efforts until after Cuomo arrived for an inspection tour. Cuomo's office denies such a request was made.

The fairgrounds were heavily damaged by one of the tornados. But Lang is promising this year's fair will begin as scheduled on August 9th.