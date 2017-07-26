Tornado update: State of emergency to be lifted in Hamburg

By WBFO Staff 1 hour ago
  • Google Maps

Clean-up from last week's tornado is just about complete in Hamburg. The town's department of Emergency Services says the state of emergency will be lifted at noon Wednesday.

It says the last area being worked on by Hamburg's Highway Department is in the High/Best/Marie/Clark area, where brush and debris remain.

It also says NYSEG will have a red and white low-flying helicopter surveying storm damage over the next few days, so residents should not be alarmed.

The town reminded residents how to keep in touch during an emergency, such as last week's tornado:

Enroll in Code Red Emergency Alerting - http://www.townofhamburgny.com

Town of Hamburg Highway - http://www.townofhamburgny.com/highway-departments

Erie County Highway - http://www2.erie.gov/dpw/index.php?q=division-highways

New York State DOT-Buffalo Region - http://www.ny.gov/local

Real Time Traffic Updates - http://www.nittec.org

NYSEG - http://www.nyseg.com/outages/outageinformation.html

National Grid - https://www.nationalgridus.com/…/Storms-Outa…/Outage-Central

Verizon - https://www.verizon.com/…/phone+…/calling+problems/95309.htm

Spectrum - http://www.spectrum.net/suppo…/general/charter-storm-center/

Also, most government agencies have social media accounts such as Twitter and Facebook.

Tags: 
Hamburg
tornado
Storm
Weather
NYSEG
emergency services

Tornado Sweeps through Cheektowaga -- Causes Damage, Slight Injuries

By Eileen Buckley and Mark Scott (assisted by Associated Press)

Cheektowaga, NY – A tornado swept through Cheektowaga Friday afternoon as witnesses watched in awe.

Two patrons at a Subway restaurant on Walden Avenue were seeking shelter in their car when the tornado struck, blowing in the car's windows. They say the roof on the building where Subway is located was torn off.

A nearby construction trailer was blown into the middle of Walden Avenue, slightly injuring a worker inside.

TORNADO WATCH FOR ALL OF WNY

By Eileen Buckley

Buffalo, NY – The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Tornado Watch for all of Western New York until 10'o'clock Wednesday night.

WBFO'S Eileen Buckley talked with Meteorologist Tom Niziol at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

The following is the statement issued by the National Weather Service:

AP-NY--KWNS-NY Tornado Watch BULLETIN

National Weather Service confirms three tornados

Photo provided by Cassidy Reddien

By Eileen Buckley

Buffalo, NY – It's official -- the National Weather Service confirmed that three tornados hit the Southern Tier early Saturday evening.

The first tornado struck in Chautauqua County near Mayville around 4:40 p.m. It rolled across Chautauqua Lake with winds of up to 125 miles per hour and headed into Dewittville. It left a path of damage, striking some of the Chautauqua Lake Estates condominiums. The tornado also brought some down trees, power lines and damaged property.

Tornado clean-up continues, all power restored

By Mark Scott Jul 22, 2017
WBFO News photo by Michael Mroziak

Much progress was made Friday as the clean-up continues from the tornados that hit the Southtowns Thursday. All roads have been reopened and power restored in affected areas.