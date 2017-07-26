Tornado update: State of emergency to be lifted in Hamburg

Clean-up from last week's tornado is just about complete in Hamburg. The town's department of Emergency Services says the state of emergency will be lifted at noon Wednesday.

It says the last area being worked on by Hamburg's Highway Department is in the High/Best/Marie/Clark area, where brush and debris remain.

It also says NYSEG will have a red and white low-flying helicopter surveying storm damage over the next few days, so residents should not be alarmed.

The town reminded residents how to keep in touch during an emergency, such as last week's tornado:

Enroll in Code Red Emergency Alerting - http://www.townofhamburgny.com

Town of Hamburg Highway - http://www.townofhamburgny.com/highway-departments

Erie County Highway - http://www2.erie.gov/dpw/index.php?q=division-highways

New York State DOT-Buffalo Region - http://www.ny.gov/local

Real Time Traffic Updates - http://www.nittec.org

NYSEG - http://www.nyseg.com/outages/outageinformation.html

National Grid - https://www.nationalgridus.com/…/Storms-Outa…/Outage-Central

Verizon - https://www.verizon.com/…/phone+…/calling+problems/95309.htm

Spectrum - http://www.spectrum.net/suppo…/general/charter-storm-center/

Also, most government agencies have social media accounts such as Twitter and Facebook.