Tornado Watch cancelled for all of WNY

The National Weather Service canceled a Tornado Watch for all of Western New York. It was posted earlier Tuesday afternoon and was initially to be in effect until 9 p.m.

WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley spoke with Buffalo Weather Service Meteorologist David Thomas about the watch.

Buffalo Weather Service Meteorologist David Thomas tells WBFO News they are especially watching storm activity from the southern tier through Wyoming, Genesee and Monroe counties.

Thomas explained there will be tornado warnings posted for some parts of the region.

"We will be having future warnings along this line of thunderstorms anywhere across Western New York this afternoon as the storm evolves and moves that are usually posted for an hour or less in length," explained Thomas.

Severe thunderstorms are capable of producing a tornado. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building to take cover. Stay away from windows. If outdoors, in a mobile home or vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter to protect against flying debris.

"Be careful. You want to be in a safe, secure spot. You don't want to be near trees," Thomas declared.