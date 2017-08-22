Tornado Watch cancelled for all of WNY

By WBFO Newsroom 4 hours ago

The National Weather Service canceled a Tornado Watch for all of Western New York. It was posted earlier Tuesday afternoon and was initially to be in effect until 9 p.m. 

National Weather Service map indicting severe weather in WNY.
Credit Photo from National Weather Service Buffalo

Buffalo Weather Service Meteorologist David Thomas tells WBFO News they are especially watching storm activity from the  southern tier through Wyoming, Genesee and Monroe counties.

Thomas explained there will be tornado warnings posted for some parts of the region.

"We will be having future warnings along this line of thunderstorms anywhere across Western New York this afternoon as the storm evolves and moves that are usually posted for  an hour or less in length," explained Thomas.

Severe thunderstorms are capable of producing a tornado.  Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building to take cover.  Stay away from windows.  If outdoors, in a mobile home or vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter to protect against flying debris.

"Be careful. You want to be in a safe, secure spot. You don't want to be near trees," Thomas declared.

Tags: 
Tornado Watch
Tornado Warning

Related Content

Stormy weather headed into region

By 6 hours ago
Photo from the National Weather Service Buffalo Twitter

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued Wind Advisory for Northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans Counties from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Tornado leaves extensive damage in Hamburg

By & Michael Mroziak Jul 20, 2017
WBFO News photo by Michael Mroziak

Two tornados touched down in the Southtowns Thursday afternoon. One was confirmed to have hit land near Holland. The other made its way through parts of Hamburg, leaving extensive damage at the Erie County Fairgrounds and Hamburg Casino.