Tornado Watch in effect for all of WNY until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of Western New York until 10 p.m.

WBFO's Eileen Buckley reports

Meteorologist Jim Mitchell says a potential line of severe thunderstorms will be moving through the region between 3 and 6 p.m.

"The main threat is going to be strong, damaging winds. However, the wind profiles do show that there could be some spin-up tornados right along the boundary, along the severe line, as it goes through," Mitchell told WBFO.

Mitchell said the service is not expecting the kind of tornado activity one might see in the mid-west. But he advises anyone who sees conditions like a wall cloud or green and purple colors in the sky to take caution and seek shelter.

"If you're on the highway and have nowhere to go, the best thing to do is probably stop and get into a ditch or get to a secure building. If you're in your house, you want to go in the basement, if possible. If you don't have a basement, you want to get to the most interior room of your house. A bathroom is best. Get in the bathtub, put mattresses or anything you can over yourself to protect yourself from any flying debris," Mitchell suggested.

The Tornado Watch include the cities of Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Batavia and Jamestown. Torrential rains continue across the region Monday. Here's what it looks like in Akron.