The city of Toronto is moving to address an opioid crisis that is crossing Canada. In the United States, it has already been described as the greatest drug crisis in American history, fueled by opioids like fentanyl. Across the continent, thousands of people are dying from overdoses. Recently in Vancouver, the city had the equivalent of nearly 130 overdose deaths in one month, the equivalent of four a day. That prompted the city's mayor to issue a warning to his counterpart in Toronto.

WBFO Canada correspondent Dan Karpenchuk reports