Toronto's new tactic to fight distracted driving proving extremely effective By Dan Karpenchuk • 18 minutes ago Police in the Toronto area are employing a new tactic in what has so far been a losing fight against distracted driving. Listen Listening... / 1:23 WBFO Canada Correspondent Dan Karpenchuk reports their new method of outwitting texting drivers who are on the lookout for police is proving to be extremely effective. Tags: distracted drivingToronto