Tournament-themed Uber ad decries lack of ride-hailing in Buffalo

A new Uber ad specifically calls attention to Buffalo's lack of ride-hailing services for this week's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The 30-second ad, which will air both on TV and on digital platforms, points out Buffalo is the biggest U.S. city without ride-hailing.

"If you're in Buffalo for the NCAA Tournament, the biggest surprise isn't going to be a 16-seed knocking off a 1[-seed]. It's finding out you can't use Uber to get to the game. Or Uber to grab some wings to celebrate your team's win. Or use Uber to get anywhere," the ad begins.

Legislation allowing ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in upstate New York needs approval by the state legislature, where it has been stalled for years. Currently, the services are only allowed in New York City.

Local tourism promoters have said ride-hailing is an amenity visitors now expect whenever they travel. The campaign encourages people who want to ride-hailing in Buffalo to lobby state lawmakers.

"Let's tell Albany, the ball's in their court," it says.

The ad, which uses the hashtag #UberMadness, was paid for by Uber Technologies Inc.

