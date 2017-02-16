Town officials to host "Vision: Main Street Clarence" forum

On Thursday evening, residents of the Town of Clarence will have an opportunity to review and comment on a plan that, according to those who prepared it, offers a "smart growth" direction.

The plan is known as "Vision Main Street Clarence" and, according to committee vice chairman Clayton Ertel, will balance the opportunity to foster economic development with the preservation of neighborhood character.

"We want to continue with the ambience that Clarence has and keep the sort of agrarian feel," Ertel said. "The ambience of Clarence is what has promoted it over the years and made it such a pleasant place to live. We certainly wouldn't want to destroy that."

Main Street in Clarence is identified as having four specific sections with different atmospheres: Harris Hill, Main-Sheridan, Clarence Hollow and the Clarence Schools neighborhood. Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio says the Vision: Main Street Clarence plan recognizes and respects the differences.

"We're treating each specific area differently in our design concept," he said. "What's unique to that area, we're trying to follow in future designs."

The Clarence Industrial Development Agency is hosting the meeting, which will take place inside the Clarence High School library and begins at 7 p.m.