Training program for parents of children with disabilities accepting enrollment

A training program for parents and family of children with special needs is accepting enrollment. The Parent Leadership Program is being put on for its seventh year by the Parent Network of Western New York.

​Strong parenting skills are often key factors that shape children's success in school and society, and this is especially true for children with disabilities. The training programs will focus on special education, conflict resolution, and preparing special needs children for life after high school.

The program is offered every year for people looking to make a difference for children and youth with disabilities, and at the same time connect with other parents or family members, said Parent Network of Western New York Quality Improvement Manager Theresa Drum.

Drum said the sessions will also focus on preparing special needs children for life after high school.

“We are providing information on becoming a good leader in the community and information about special education, other supportive services, all the information that’s necessary to help our children and young adults reach their potential,” Drum said.

Drum said the program will also offer online sessions for parents who can’t make it in person.

“They are going to start after our orientation, which starts on April 8. We will have one that will focus on developing an individualized lesson plan, we have two sessions on that, and then we have four sessions that will focus on transitioning to adulthood,” Drum said.

This is the seventh year of the program. Applications can be found on the Parent Network of Western New York website and must be submitted by March 23rd.