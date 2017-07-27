Trocaire College receives $1.8 million diversity grant for nursing program

Trocaire College has been awarded the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Nursing Workforce Diversity Grant. The $1.8 million grant will help the college recruit and retain nursing professionals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Catherine Griswold is the Dean of Trocaire’s Catherine McAuley School of Nursing.

“When we look at the Western New York area, the number of minority nurses is very small. There’s only about 5.8 percent of nurses in this area that are underrepresented,” Griswold said.

Griswold says the grant will enroll 25 students into Trocaire’s scholars program. The college hopes to retain at least 20 of those students until graduation.

Trocaire is one of only 29 recipients of the award nationwide and the only recipient in New York State.