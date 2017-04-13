Troubling remarks & action stirs racism

An employee at Guercio and Sons on Grant Street in the city of Buffalo was fired for what is considered a racist act. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley has details.

John Washington is well-known for his work with Push Buffalo. Washington is claiming on Facebook that when while buying a sandwich at Guercio's Wednesday a worker called him a gorilla and monkey. Then his order had a drawing of a monkey on the wrapper.

"Went to Guercios with Christian Parra today and was politely called a Gorilla and Monkey overcharged for my sandwich then I look at it and they took the time to draw a Monkey on it." wrote Washington.

There is a response from Grace Marie Guercio saying she wants Washington to message her to offer a direct apology.

"John, I'm one of the Guercio's and also an employee and the situation described in your post is not how we expect our employees to treat our customers. On behalf of the entire Guercio Family we apologize for our employees offensive action. We can assure you that this type of behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated," wrote Guerico.

The employee was fired. National Federation for Just Communities (NFJC) President Lana Benatovich tells WBFO News unfortunately this type of behavior is spread across the country.

“It’s time that we really look in the mirror and say ‘are we part of the problem or part of the solution’ and what we need are a lot of problem solvers because it is a complex time we are living in,” remarked Benatovich. “People have different political views. They have different traditions in their cultures, but that’s what American is. America is a diverse country and I say thank God for that and let us take advantage of that diversity in a positive way," remarked Benatovich.

Benatovich said her organization continues to open dialog on race relations within the community.

“And if I see something in the newspaper, if something happened with a police incident in another place or in a school, I’ll pick up the phone and I’ll call the superintendent or I’ll call the police chief and say would you like us to come out and help and have some programming and have some dialog among the people,” explained Benatovich.

