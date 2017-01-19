Trump inauguration gives rise to "Buffalo Resistance Weekend"

More than a dozen local groups plan to mark the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump by taking part in "Buffalo Resistance Weekend."

WBFO's Chris Caya reports.

Events get underway tonight with the "End of the World Party" hosted by Citizen Action of New York. Community organizer Samantha Nephew says the name is meant to be "tongue in cheek," while the event aims to create a sense of solidarity among progressives.

"When Trump was elected there were a lot of people who didn't know how to get involved," Nephew said.

"We're offering this chance for people who need those things to come in and realize there are many different ways to get involved."

The "End of the World Party" is from 7:30 to 11:30 tonight at 322 Amherst Street near Grant.

Following the inauguration, the Buffalo Anti-Racism Coalition will be holding a march and assembly starting at 4:30 in Lafayette Square downtown.

On Sunday afternoon, a sister event to the Women's March on D.C. will take place along Delaware Avenue starting at 12:30.

