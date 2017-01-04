Trump picks a Wall Street lawyer to head the SEC

This final note before we go.

President-Elect Trump has chosen Jay Clayton to head the Securities and Exchange commission.

He's a lawyer who has represented many big banks on Wall Street, including Goldman Sachs and Barclays. The SEC's purview includes enforcing rules for securities firms, and may play a role in Trump's stated plan to dismantle the Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law put into place after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Trump team put out a statement today saying they want to, "undo many regulations which have stifled investment in American businesses."

