Trump promises to get moo-ving on dairy feud with Canada

President Donald Trump is promising to find a solution to a trade dispute with Canada that has left dairy farmers in New York and Wisconsin without a market for their product.

Trump said during a speech in Kenosha, WI on Tuesday that Canada has been "very unfair" to dairy farmers and "we're going to start working on that."

Canada has decided to impose import taxes on ultra-filtered milk, a protein liquid concentrate used to make cheese. It had been duty free, but Canada changed course after milk producers there complained. About 70 dairy producers in both New York and Wisconsin are affected.

Trump promised to work with Wisconsin's congressional delegation, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, to get a solution. Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent Trump a letter on Tuesday urging him to take action.