Possible ties between the Kremlin and President Donald Trump have dominated headlines for months. Here's everything you need to know about the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the Kremlin's alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.

Keep this page bookmarked, as we'll be updating the timeline as the story continues to unfold.

This timeline tool was originally created for The Takeaway.





From The Takeaway ©2017 PRI and WNYC