Trump’s son-in law to head new American Innovation office with an old concept

President Trump is asking top adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner to head up the new department to innovative ideas and implement data-driven practices used in the business world in government. This idea of data-driven management has been around for a while and has been slow to take off in government. For one, unlike a business, government agencies aren’t necessarily designed to function like a business. Also, the access to data needed isn’t always readily available.

