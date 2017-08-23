Trump threatens to "terminate" NAFTA

Less than one week into the renegotiation of NAFTA and Donald Trump has already threatened to blow up the agreement.

The president told a campaign-style rally Tuesday night that he does not think it can be renegotiated. He said he will "probably" end up terminating NAFTA "at some point." Trump told an Arizona crowd that he will try to renegotiate, but he is not sure it is possible to get a deal without terminating it.

He has made the threat numerous times, although this is the first time he has done it since the United States, Canada and Mexico began talks last week. Insiders say they expect him to keep making these threats - as it is his main source of power to force the other countries to reach an agreement.

However, ending NAFTA would not be easy. While a president could withdraw on six months' notice, that would set up a fight with Congress, which would still have a NAFTA implementation law on the books and possibly court battles as well.