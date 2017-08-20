Two adult hikers dead, child flown to hospital

Two adult hikers are dead and one child is hospitalized after falling down a cliff in Zoar Valley.

Mercy Flight flew the child between the age of five and ten to Women & Children's Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a hiker reporting three unresponsive individuals on the gorge floor around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The caller told EMS they believed the three might have fallen off a cliff.

Erie and Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating.