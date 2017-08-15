Two arrested in fatal West Side beating

42 minutes ago

Buffalo Police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal beating earlier this month.

The incident happened August 1 in the 800 block of Niagara Street near Massachusetts Avenue on the city's West Side. Detectives say there was a fight involving three people.

The victim, 39-year-old Jessica Garcia of Buffalo, was transported to Erie County Medical Center that night, but died the next day.

Detectives have arrested 22-year-old Freddie Cortez and 23-year-old Michelis Romero - both of Buffalo. Both were charged with manslaughter in the second degree.

