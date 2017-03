Two North Buffalo residents have been arrested after a raid executed last night.

Sheriff's SWAT team and Narcotic's unit members joined FBI agents in descending upon the lower residence at 39 Greenfield Street. John Madsen of Buffalo and Jessica Polakiewicz of Cheektowaga are facing seven felonies along with numerous other charges. A variety of drugs and a loaded handgun were seized.

The defendants are expected to be arraigned today.